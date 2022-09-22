ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn High Tigers win 600th game in program history

By Rex Castillo
 2 days ago

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn High Tigers are rolling this season, and so far have a perfect 5-0 record. The Alabama Sports Writers Association also has the Tigers ranked as the #1 team in Class 7A.
The Tigers looked like they earned that top billing with last week’s dominant 58-7 win over the Lee Montgomery Generals at the Cramton Bowl. That was also a milestone victory since it was the 600th win for the Auburn High football program. The ultimate goal of a AHSAA State Championship is still in front of the Tigers but head coach Keith Etheredge took time to appreciate the accomplishment.


“It’s a huge milestone. Like you said it’s a testament to the guys that came before me. It’s a testament to the players that have played here in the past. You know I just told our kids they’re just a part of history. Another way to get your name entrenched in that Auburn history book. Hopefully, you know, we’ll have some more wins to add to the 600,” said Etheredge.


The Auburn High Tigers will host the Ramsay Rams this Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

