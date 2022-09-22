Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Richard B. Joyce – Monongahela
Richard B. Joyce of Monongahela passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on May 26, 1946, to the late Elwood and Margaret Dunlevy Joyce. After his graduation from West Mifflin South in 1964, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing his service ,he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a purchasing agent for many years and finished his career at Southwestern Health Center until retirement. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle of Monongahela. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Gregula Joyce; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Jason) Timms of Brentwood and Julie Ann (Ilhan) Sayer of Bethel Park. He’s also survived by four “Pappy” adoring grandchildren: Aydin, Ayla, Leyla Sayer and Arleigh Timms. He is also survived by a sister, Frances Wigand of Turtle Creek; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Suzanne) Gregula of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Joseph (Christina) Gregula and Justin Gregula; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed beach vacations and spending my time with family. He welcomed and created a safe space for people from all walks of life and will be remembered by all for his sharp wit, sense of humor, and endless knowledge of music and history. We will miss him dearly. Per Richard’s request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: City identifies Phase 1 for blight project
Monessen council took further action Thursday related to tackling blight in the city. Councilwoman Lois Thomas, councilmen Donald Gregor, John Nestor and Anthony Orzechowski and Mayor Ron Mozer approved a motion to advertise “for structural engineering services as it relates to the generation of condemnation letters for blighted property.”
monvalleyindependent.com
Police officer added in Donora
Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Ronell Baron – Allenport
Ronell Baron, 51, of Allenport, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on Feb. 2, 1971, daughter of Ron Baron and the late Pollyann Baron. Ronell was a 1989 graduate of California High School, and she then went on to attend California University, where she received her bachelor’s degree. Ronell spent the last five years working at Arc Human Services where she helped many people. In her spare time, Ronell loved spending time with her family and especially with her niece, Vivian, and nephew, Roman. She also had a love for animals, and is survived by her cat, Meow Meow. In addition to spending time with family, Ronell was often found in the gym as she loved to work out. She is survived by her father, Ron Baron and wife Barbara of Coal Center; sister, Natalie Baron, of California; brother, Ronnie Baron, of Coal Center; niece, Vivian Wilson; nephew, Roman Wilson; many aunts and uncles, Carole and Lou Sellaro, of Rostraver Township, David Lazzari, of Monessen, Joanne Latkanich, of Belle Vernon, Rose Baron and Tony Delverme, of Waltersburg, John and Lynn Baron, of Belle Vernon, and many cousins and friends. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred and Louis Crawford, Mildred Jean and Adolph “Putty” Baron; and aunt, Drissey Lazzari. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.
monvalleyindependent.com
Albert ‘Al’ George Dunch – Sutersville
Albert “Al” George Dunch, 81, of Sutersville, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Washington, the son of the late Albert Joseph and Sophia Frankovich Dunch. Al was Catholic by faith. He was retired from Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin where he worked as a computer operator. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. Al is survived by his loving wife, Helen Legeza Dunch, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage; two daughters, Jodi and her husband Steve Frank of Harrisburg, and Cheryl Bailey of Penn Township; son, Brian and his wife Lori Dunch of Falls Church, Va.; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Tyler, Michael, Rachel, Austin, Elisabeth, Catherine and Margaret; and a sister, Marilyn and her husband Michael Baran of Venice, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Bailey. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, at which time a blessing service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Patient Advocate Foundation (npaf.org) in memory of Al. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jane Rushe Miller – Pleasant Hills
Jane Rushe Miller, 78, of Pleasant Hills, went to sleep peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She fought valiantly for 10 years with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. She was born on April 21, 1944, in McKeesport. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine Rushe. She is survived by her sons, Jack (Karen) Miller and Jason (Jenny Jean); her twin sister, June Kerecman; grandchildren, Evan, Meredith, Jason Jr. and Talon; a niece, DeAnne (Chris) Paul; and longtime companion, Roy Vigon. Jane grew up in Forward Township and attended Elizabeth Forward High School. Upon graduation, she worked at JCPenney at Southland Shopping Center, she raised her sons, Jack and Jason, and then entered the workforce. She retired from Trumbull-PJ Dick with over 20 years in the accounting department. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Todd. Jane was a one-of-a-kind personality — she had a fabulous sense of fashion and loved to bake. Her homemade cream puffs, coconut cream and lemon meringue pies were the stuff of legends. She enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, disco and Frank Sinatra. Jane loved to travel — frequenting Myrtle Beach for annual post-Labor Day vacations with her twin sister, June, and also loved cruises to the Caribbean. The family would like to recognize Dr. Vincent Reyes at UPMC Cancer Center and Michelle Herzog of Home Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Per Mom’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, was in charge of the arrangements. She will have her ashes taken to be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean at Myrtle Beach. Memorials to Jane may be directed to V Foundation for Cancer Research “to achieve victory over cancer.” Donate.v.org. “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up” — Jim Valvano. Condolences can be made on at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Ringgold senior asks district to revise cellphone ban
Ringgold High School’s senior class vice president urged district board members to revise parts of the new student cellphone ban during Wednesday’s board meeting. The board voted to enact the policy in its final summer meeting last month. The rule prohibits cellphone or electronic device use in school buildings, on district property and on school buses. The district defended its decision by citing national statistics that suggest 20% of cyberbullying happens through cellphone use during school hours.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport Area coming up with alternative solutions for charter school bus driver shortage
McKeesport Area School District continues to deal with a bus driver shortage that is impacting charter school students who live within its boundaries. But the school board on Wednesday approved creative approaches to get kids to school. With all members present, the board unanimously approved updating the bus driver list...
