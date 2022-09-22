Jane Rushe Miller, 78, of Pleasant Hills, went to sleep peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She fought valiantly for 10 years with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. She was born on April 21, 1944, in McKeesport. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine Rushe. She is survived by her sons, Jack (Karen) Miller and Jason (Jenny Jean); her twin sister, June Kerecman; grandchildren, Evan, Meredith, Jason Jr. and Talon; a niece, DeAnne (Chris) Paul; and longtime companion, Roy Vigon. Jane grew up in Forward Township and attended Elizabeth Forward High School. Upon graduation, she worked at JCPenney at Southland Shopping Center, she raised her sons, Jack and Jason, and then entered the workforce. She retired from Trumbull-PJ Dick with over 20 years in the accounting department. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Todd. Jane was a one-of-a-kind personality — she had a fabulous sense of fashion and loved to bake. Her homemade cream puffs, coconut cream and lemon meringue pies were the stuff of legends. She enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, disco and Frank Sinatra. Jane loved to travel — frequenting Myrtle Beach for annual post-Labor Day vacations with her twin sister, June, and also loved cruises to the Caribbean. The family would like to recognize Dr. Vincent Reyes at UPMC Cancer Center and Michelle Herzog of Home Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Per Mom’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, was in charge of the arrangements. She will have her ashes taken to be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean at Myrtle Beach. Memorials to Jane may be directed to V Foundation for Cancer Research “to achieve victory over cancer.” Donate.v.org. “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up” — Jim Valvano. Condolences can be made on at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

