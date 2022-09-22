ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA
Virginia State
Suffolk, VA
Virginia Government
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Paul Battle (Portsmouth City Council)

Paul Battle is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
#Hampton Roads#Warehouses#Urban Construction#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#Suffolk City Council#Matan Companies
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Steven Brown (Hampton City Council)

Steven Brown is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk industrial property sells for $7.3M

A 60,900-square-foot industrial property in Norfolk has been sold for $7.3 million, Colliers announced Sept. 20. Miami-based Jewell Capital LLC acquired the Brookside Industrial building, 4840 Brookside Court, from Maryland-based Hemsman Properties. The property in Norfolk Industrial Park is leased to regional distribution hubs for NB Handy Co. and Transtar Industries.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
