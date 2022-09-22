Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
Related
Legacy files appeal to Norfolk City Council vote revoking nightclub permit
NORFOLK, Va. — Owners of a Downtown Norfolk business are trying one more time to defend their operations as a nightclub. This time around, they will make their case in court. Norfolk City Council revoked the conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant & Lounge on September 13. A petition...
Mayors across Hampton Roads hold roundtable discussion to fight crime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders from all across Hampton Roads sat down at a roundtable to discuss rising crime throughout the area. "We are here to find solutions," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. "If there were an easy solution, it would have happened decades ago. This is going to take time, but what we are doing here is taking one more step."
3 more Portsmouth employees no longer work with city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More change is coming to Portsmouth City Hall. In a season of high turnover, 13News Now learned three key officials — including the deputy city manager — have left their posts. It is not yet clear to the public whether the three city leaders...
'We're as frustrated as everyone' | New hearing, but same obstacles persist at still-condemned SeaView Lofts complex in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost three months after code violations forced residents out of the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex, a new court hearing Friday largely reiterated much of the same story residents have heard before. New code documents show on September 16, inspectors failed at least one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Suffolk City Council approves rezoning request, paving way for ‘Port 460 Project’
The Suffolk City Council has voted for a rezoning request Wednesday, paving the way for the "Port 460 Project."
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Paul Battle (Portsmouth City Council)
Paul Battle is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files appeal to consider case against City, several leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Robert Coleman (Newport News City Council)
Robert Coleman is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
More abandoned vessels out of water in Elizabeth River
Mike Provost’s Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation and his sponsors have pulled three more abandoned and derelict vessels out of Hampton Roads' waterways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owners of Scotty Quixx in Norfolk push to stay open
Next week, the city council will vote on whether or not to revoke their special exception, which allows Scotty Quixx to operate as a nightclub and serve alcohol late at night.
Va. Beach considers a cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out
Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024. One Virginia Beach group is pushing to create a cannabis task force.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Steven Brown (Hampton City Council)
Steven Brown is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
Those making $50K or less could get toll relief at Downtown, Midtown tunnels
NORFOLK, Va. — Those making $50,000 a year or less could get toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels connecting Norfolk and Portsmouth next year. Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account, according to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.
Virginia Business
Norfolk industrial property sells for $7.3M
A 60,900-square-foot industrial property in Norfolk has been sold for $7.3 million, Colliers announced Sept. 20. Miami-based Jewell Capital LLC acquired the Brookside Industrial building, 4840 Brookside Court, from Maryland-based Hemsman Properties. The property in Norfolk Industrial Park is leased to regional distribution hubs for NB Handy Co. and Transtar Industries.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Norfolk's Southside Boys & Girls Club reopens after 'extensive renovation' project
NORFOLK, Va. — The Southside Boys & Girls Club reopened Saturday after a two-year hiatus and it has a brand new space. It's the only location in Norfolk and the facility underwent a big renovation project over the last two years. Greg Shivers, the president and CEO of Southside...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0