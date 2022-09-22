ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm ISD warns consequences for rumored riot at LEHS

Little Elm ISD released a statement on its social media websites Thursday afternoon addressing rumors of a possible riot taking place at Little Elm High School on Friday. The post warned those who participated would fall consequence to legal or disciplinary actions.
LITTLE ELM, TX
CBS DFW

Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
FORT WORTH, TX
nctc.edu

NCTC announces TCCTA Faculty Fellows for 2022-2023

NCTC is proud to announce the selection of History Professor Graham Cox, Math Professor Cary Crawford and Political Science Professor David Smith to serve as Texas Community College Teachers Association (TCCTA) Faculty Fellows for 2022-2023. The Faculty Fellows Program is specifically designed for new faculty members, both full-time and adjunct, who have been teaching at the institution for five years or less. Applicants who have demonstrated leadership potential and who have expressed interest in college governance are nominated by their respective Division/Department Chairs.
GAINESVILLE, TX
aisd.net

Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake

Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event

FORT WORTH, Texas - As we've previously reported, the toll of inflation is hurting families' bottom line and that of the organizations that serve them. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. Since the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas

The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex.  The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX

