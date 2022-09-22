ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland songwriter Michael McArthur celebrates new album this weekend at Polk Theatre

By Ray Roa
 2 days ago
Michael McArthur
Fresh off gigs at AmericanaFest in Nashville, Florida songwriter Michael McArthur is back home for a show in Lakeland on Saturday, Sept. 24 . The gig is an album release show for McArthur's sophomore album, Milky Stars , which came out last week.

He’ll be a sight for sore eyes at the beautiful
Polk Theatre , too, as he hasn’t played a hometown show in almost three years.

Recorded in a 125-year-old house with Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King (Norah Jones, Modest Mouse, Kings of Leon), the album captures a period of life where McArthur saw his grandma die, and also grapple with the idea that we all need to spend more of our time making a positive contribution to this world.

This album definitely goes a long way in making the world a more tolerable place to live. [event-1]

