Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Kevyn Adams thankful for belief being shown in him
The Buffalo Sabres opened training camp on Thursday with general manager Kevyn Adams speaking on a variety of topics, including his multi-year contract extension signed on Wednesday. Paul Hamilton has more:
MacKinnon Shines Bright at Avalanche Training Camp
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche took to the ice for a two-day training camp at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado, this week. The sessions were open to the public, and this report focuses on the second day of camp, Friday, Sept. 23. Skaters were divided into two...
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
Ducks 2022-23 Training Camp Breakdown & Roster Predictions
The Anaheim Ducks kick off training camp this morning at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California. It’s open to the public and runs all the way until Sunday with an intrasquad scrimmage taking place on Saturday, along with other various fan-related events as well. There are a number of storylines and certainly a handful of players to keep an eye on as training camp unfolds.
Canadiens’ Defensive Depth Gets Tested with Edmundson Injury
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson’s seen this story unfold before, last season in fact. The question on the minds of Habs fans at this point must be whether or not there will be a similar ending. Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Edmundson played just 24 games in 2021-22,...
Notes on every player the Edmonton Oilers are bringing to training camp
NOTE – Players with a star next to their name aren’t signed to NHL contracts. This is a big year for Olivier Rodrigue. He’s entering the third season of his entry-level contract with two years of poor results at the professional level and will be up for a new contract next summer. The Oilers traded up to select Rodrigue at the 2018 NHL Draft, the last one before the Ken Holland era, so he has to impress new management.
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
The Sabres had a scrimmage ahead of their first preseason game.
The best line of the day was Matt Savoie centering Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo. They spent most of their time in the offensive zone making plays and forechecking. It all led to Gold’s first goal.
Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes
The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
Sabres give GM Kevyn Adams multiyear extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.
Rangers Risk Redundancy if Zac Jones Wins Spot on Defense
The New York Rangers have a vacancy on the left side of their third defense pairing going into the 2022-23 season. You wouldn’t know it, though, from listening to certain segments of the fan base. Those often-loud voices have all but anointed Zac Jones as the obvious winner of...
#AskKrenner: Training camp is underway
Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn answers your pressing Twitter questions as the Bolts get back to work ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Palat gone who do you see filling his shoes? Could it be Vladdy or Paul? IMO I think Paul will end up filling them but I could see Vladdy filling them at the start of the season. What are your thoughts on that?
Sabres' Dahlin expects even more improvement in his game.
Dahlin loves hockey so he watched the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he hated it. He said, “I don’t really want to watch the playoffs, but I can’t not watch it, but it pisses you off for sure.
Avalanche 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Full list of players in attendance at the 2022-23 Avalanche Training Camp. See below for the full list of players in attendance at the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 training camp roster. Click here for full details on the skaters. Landeskog to Miss Start of Season with Lower-Body Injury. Avalanche captain Gabriel...
Update: Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Friday, and face question marks at other key defensive positions for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
