This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
WTNH.com
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Making a Steak Sandwich That Sizzles
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to have a return visitor to the Channel 8 Studio, when Chef Attilio Marini, of Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar stopped by to talk about his New Haven restaurant and to make a fabulous steak sandwich you won’t want to miss.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
NewsTimes
Hogan's Cider Mill in Burlington is becoming a social media sensation, with drinks like the 'Drunken Donut'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "I drove 3 hours for this apple cider and I'd do it again," read the caption on a TikTok by user @chantillysongs, showing a compilation of scenes from a sunny day at Hogan's Cider Mill. The short video from...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
zip06.com
Oct. 1 smArtFest to Benefit Branford Wreaths Across America
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a huge array of artisans and crafters will fill the smART Fest tent on the Branford green, to help eagle scout Mark Hally fund this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) effort to decorate all Branford military graves in December. The wreaths will be laid in Branford’s 7 cemeteries on National WAA Day, Saturday, Dec. 17.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November
It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Register Citizen
Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire
TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
zip06.com
BCC’s Animal Awareness Day Oct. 2 in Branford
As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) celebrates animal friends of the family with its annual Animal Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m. on the Branford town green. Pets welcome for the Annual Blessing of the Animals at 1:30 p.m. Animal Awareness...
restaurantclicks.com
New Haven Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Called the Cultural Capital of Connecticut, New Haven is known for its local theater and music scenes. The city is also widely regarded as having delicious food ranging from lobster rolls to the famous local-style pizza. Aside from being a culinary and cultural hotspot, New Haven’s biggest claim to fame...
Jurassic Quest arrives and some players invade Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — The biggest players at Mohegan Sun this weekend aren’t the high rollers in the casino – they’re the life-like dinosaurs that have invaded the Earth Expo on property. Jurassic Quest has come to Mohegan Sun for a three-day run where the animatronics bring...
Register Citizen
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25
Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Tikkaway Goes Away
A beloved Downtown restaurant specializing in healthy, “fast-casual” Indian meals has shuttered its doors. Tikkaway, a restaurant whose devoted customers included Downtown workers, Yale students, and even former President Bill Clinton, closed in August. Gopi Nair founded the restaurant at 135 Orange St. in 2013, aiming to provide affordable, nutritious, and dietary-restriction-friendly Indian recipes for customers on the go.
zip06.com
Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut
We are sad to announce the passing of Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut on Sept. 5. Fred was born in Wetschen, Germany on Aug. 8, 1949, and he immigrated to the USA in 1954, arriving by ship with his parents. He grew up in Woodside, New York (Queens), graduated from nearby Martin Luther High School, and completed two years at Columbia University before starting a career as a steelworker in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he moved back east, settling in Connecticut to start a family.
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
