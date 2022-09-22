ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Register Citizen

Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Oct. 1 smArtFest to Benefit Branford Wreaths Across America

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a huge array of artisans and crafters will fill the smART Fest tent on the Branford green, to help eagle scout Mark Hally fund this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) effort to decorate all Branford military graves in December. The wreaths will be laid in Branford’s 7 cemeteries on National WAA Day, Saturday, Dec. 17.
BRANFORD, CT
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
WTNH.com

Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events

Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November

It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
Register Citizen

Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire

TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
TORRINGTON, CT
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

BCC’s Animal Awareness Day Oct. 2 in Branford

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) celebrates animal friends of the family with its annual Animal Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m. on the Branford town green. Pets welcome for the Annual Blessing of the Animals at 1:30 p.m. Animal Awareness...
BRANFORD, CT
restaurantclicks.com

New Haven Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Called the Cultural Capital of Connecticut, New Haven is known for its local theater and music scenes. The city is also widely regarded as having delicious food ranging from lobster rolls to the famous local-style pizza. Aside from being a culinary and cultural hotspot, New Haven’s biggest claim to fame...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Jurassic Quest arrives and some players invade Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The biggest players at Mohegan Sun this weekend aren’t the high rollers in the casino – they’re the life-like dinosaurs that have invaded the Earth Expo on property. Jurassic Quest has come to Mohegan Sun for a three-day run where the animatronics bring...
MONTVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25

Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Tikkaway Goes Away

A beloved Downtown restaurant specializing in healthy, ​“fast-casual” Indian meals has shuttered its doors. Tikkaway, a restaurant whose devoted customers included Downtown workers, Yale students, and even former President Bill Clinton, closed in August. Gopi Nair founded the restaurant at 135 Orange St. in 2013, aiming to provide affordable, nutritious, and dietary-restriction-friendly Indian recipes for customers on the go.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut

We are sad to announce the passing of Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut on Sept. 5. Fred was born in Wetschen, Germany on Aug. 8, 1949, and he immigrated to the USA in 1954, arriving by ship with his parents. He grew up in Woodside, New York (Queens), graduated from nearby Martin Luther High School, and completed two years at Columbia University before starting a career as a steelworker in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he moved back east, settling in Connecticut to start a family.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

