Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
16 Condos OK’d For City Point
A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
trumbulltimes.com
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
zip06.com
Oct. 1 smArtFest to Benefit Branford Wreaths Across America
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a huge array of artisans and crafters will fill the smART Fest tent on the Branford green, to help eagle scout Mark Hally fund this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) effort to decorate all Branford military graves in December. The wreaths will be laid in Branford’s 7 cemeteries on National WAA Day, Saturday, Dec. 17.
NBC Connecticut
East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway
Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition
LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Register Citizen
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25
Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
zip06.com
BCC’s Animal Awareness Day Oct. 2 in Branford
As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) celebrates animal friends of the family with its annual Animal Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m. on the Branford town green. Pets welcome for the Annual Blessing of the Animals at 1:30 p.m. Animal Awareness...
Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate
New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
NBC Connecticut
Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars
Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday. “For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said. PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities. “Took...
townofcantonct.org
Town of Canton
Six months into the Town’s StopSpeeders program and we still have a long way to go. About half of the traffic on town roads obeys the speed limits. The other half treats speed limits as suggestions. Some even accelerate. The current tally of dollars spent, accidents impeding traffic and...
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
