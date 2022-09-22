ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt, James Heier
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeff Corbett was driving on Murdock in north Wichita on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 10, when he came across something that made him turn around and stop.

“It looked like a big dog in a trash bag,” said Corbett.

Corbett says he got out of his car and realized it was a sheep.

“A dead sheep in the bag,” said Corbett. “And it had stuff coming out of its nose.”

    Warning: Sensitive/graphic content
Corbett says it is odd for something like this to happen in Riverside.

“What was going on through my mind? Is this a message? Is it a prank? Is it something else?” questioned Corbett. He says he reported it to officials and has not heard anything about it since.

“There was one more found and maybe even a third one somewhere in a dumpster,” said Corbett.

Corbett says he does not know what to think of it.

“It’s just really creepy, is what I think about it,” said Corbett. “The whole thing is creepy …”

Wichita Fire Department receives $10.2 million in SAFER grant

Wichita City Council member Maggie Ballard says she reached out to animal control in a comment on a Facebook post asking about the found sheep:

“Ok, this is what I have learned,” Ballard said. “Animal Control received several calls, so they went to check it out. They DID pick up one giant sheep. They don’t have or know any more information at this time. So bizarre.”

She also said that she was thankful to everyone that called it in and that if she learns any more about it, she will pass it along. She did just that.

Ballard commented again, saying, “there were 2 that I am aware of. AC picked up one and the other was dropped off at the facility. Both were huge! No broken legs or signs of mistreatment. One was shaved and one was not. It’s the most bizarre thing! I’ll see if there are new updates from AC.”

She said the second one was found in the same vicinity as the first one.

Ballard, like many others in the neighborhood, said she is left with many questions.

KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Wing Civil Air Patrol delivers emergency blood supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) transported boxes of blood for the American Red Cross on Wednesday. According to a news release from the CAP, there were two missions that were flown concurrently. The first mission involved transport of blood to facilities in Wichita and in Tulsa, Oklahoma. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in bus crash in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: A previous version of this story said a student was injured in the crash. That information has since been clarified by the Hesston Police Department. Update: One person was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, the Hesston Police Department confirmed. The crash...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man who reported carjacking sentenced to 8 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who reported a carjacking to police in 2019 was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement on Friday. Travis Shaw was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge. The sentence stems from an incident that happened in Nov. 2019. On Nov. 16, 2019, around […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Sonorense

I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
WICHITA, KS
