Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$500K grant will restore streetlamps in Brooklyn Heights
Councilmember Lincoln Restler and Congressmember Nydia Velazquez announced a $500,000 contribution to restore the historic streetlamps of Brooklyn Heights. The investment builds upon previously allocated funds initiated by former District 33 Councilmembers Stephen Levin and David Yassky, along with Rep. Velazquez. Preserving the streetlamps of Brooklyn Heights maintains the neighborhood’s...
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
NBC New York
Fights Break Out at NYC Shelters as Tensions Among Homeless Rise Amid Migrant Influx
With New York City struggling to house thousands of new migrants NBC New York has learned tensions are at a new high in some city homeless shelters — with fights breaking out, and resentment palpable. One brawl happened inside a Brooklyn shelter for families Thursday night. Residents told the...
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
NYS Music
Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn
Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
September 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1931, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “More than 13 percent of Brooklyn’s elementary and junior high school register continued to stay away from school today because of infantile paralysis. This is a greater percentage than in any other borough. After school got under way yesterday, a Board of Education check of representative schools of various boroughs showed that 12.8 percent of Manhattan’s children were absent due to the paralysis scare; 11.2 percent in the Bronx; 11.1 percent in Queens; 13.2 percent in Brooklyn and only 4.8 percent in Staten Island. This made a city-wide average of 11.44 percent. Superintendent of Schools O’Shea pointed out in normal times there are at least 5 percent who do not show up the first day of the school year. A check showed that the greater number of absentees came from the sections of the more well-to-do, many of whom have summer places and are keeping their children there until the first of October or until the weather becomes cooler. Doctors and nurses are busy in every school today watching for sickness, particularly any case of paralysis.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
MTA again sees record levels of ridership on subway, LIRR
The MTA announced Thursday that it again set pandemic-era public transportation ridership records, with 3.875 million riders Wednesday on the New York City subway, a new high adding 100,000 more riders to the previous high set one day earlier, and 204,600 riders on the Long Island Rail Road, topping the previous record set on Wednesday, Sept. 7, of 204,000.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
3 drill rappers pulled from NYC festival lineup at behest of NYPD
At least three New York Drill rappers were removed from the Rolling Loud lineup at the request of the NYPD. The traveling rap festival, which is slated to be held at Citi Field in Queens this weekend, nixed Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bar Association’s Nathan R. Sobel Awards focus on non-judicial staff
Among the honorees at this year’s Brooklyn Bar Association annual awards were some of the usual names, like Hon. Frank Seddio, a past president of the association and a former Surrogate’s Court judge with enough awards to fill a house in Canarsie. However, every year the BBA gives...
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New cutting edge urban campus opens downtown for historic St. Francis College
Yesterday, leaders from Brooklyn and beyond joined the St. Francis College (SFC) community to celebrate the grand opening of the College’s new, state-of-the-art, custom-designed campus in Downtown Brooklyn. Slideshow photos by Rebecca White. Yesterday, leaders from Brooklyn and beyond joined the St. Francis College (SFC) community to celebrate the...
Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Inside the Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse
Guests attending Wednesday night’s opening party for the 2022 Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse gave rave reviews to the creativity, furnishings and artwork which transformed a historic Heights townhouse into a showcase of modern interior design. The Showhouse is the Brooklyn Heights Association’s (BHA) premier fundraising event. Hundreds of local...
Mayor Eric Adams set to open ‘tent city’ for asylum seekers
The mayor's office provided this photo as a "past example" of what the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like. Advocates raised questions about the plan's legality and expressed concern that the children would be housed in congregate settings. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
National Grid’s planned Greenpoint vaporizers criticized at meetings
This week, at two public hearings, North Brooklyn elected officials and many community residents slammed National Grid’s proposal to build two new gas vaporizers at its storage facility on Newtown Creek. A liquid natural gas (LNG) vaporizer, according to Cryonorm, a developer of these vaporizers, is a form of...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op
The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
