Read full article on original website
Related
New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November
It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
New Haven Independent
After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'
DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
WTNH.com
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Making a Steak Sandwich That Sizzles
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to have a return visitor to the Channel 8 Studio, when Chef Attilio Marini, of Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar stopped by to talk about his New Haven restaurant and to make a fabulous steak sandwich you won’t want to miss.
zip06.com
Something To Look Forward To
Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven Nov 10th, 2022 – presale password
TMPresale.com has just listed the newest Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night presale password!!. During the Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to buy tickets before the public 🙂. You may never have another opportunity to attend The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night’s show in New...
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
zip06.com
BCC’s Animal Awareness Day Oct. 2 in Branford
As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) celebrates animal friends of the family with its annual Animal Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m. on the Branford town green. Pets welcome for the Annual Blessing of the Animals at 1:30 p.m. Animal Awareness...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Headlines: Yale doctor speaks on link between COVID and brain damage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a connection between covid and brain damage. Records of 5.6 million people in the U.S. who have not had covid were compared with the records of 154,000 veterans who did have covid. Those who were positive experienced more brain dangers. “A really substantial increase in their risk […]
Register Citizen
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
zip06.com
Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut
We are sad to announce the passing of Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut on Sept. 5. Fred was born in Wetschen, Germany on Aug. 8, 1949, and he immigrated to the USA in 1954, arriving by ship with his parents. He grew up in Woodside, New York (Queens), graduated from nearby Martin Luther High School, and completed two years at Columbia University before starting a career as a steelworker in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he moved back east, settling in Connecticut to start a family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
Bristol Press
Bristol teen, last seen wearing work uniform, goes missing
BRISTOL – A teenager has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for the disappearance of 16-year-old Dominic Singleton. The teen went missing sometime Monday. According to police, he was last seen wearing his McDonald’s work uniform. Singleton has been described as white, with brown...
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Comments / 0