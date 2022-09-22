ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Drainage project draws state & local officials to Lincoln Borough

Virginia Drive is normally a residential street in Lincoln Borough. But a number of state, county and local officials gathered there Thursday morning to inspect a new drainage project. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Police officer added in Donora

Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
DONORA, PA
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

North Belle Vernon to crack down on speeders

Leaders in North Belle Vernon plan to crack down on speeding. During a rescheduled voting meeting Wednesday, several residents complained about people driving over the speed limit, specifically on Fayette Street. Council President Brett Berish agreed with those in attendance who pointed out the problem. To read the rest of...
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Ringgold High School#Mon Valley Independent
CBS Pittsburgh

A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
wdac.com

Bill Expands PA Right To Know Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today

(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Why did the Pittsburgh police union reject the city’s offer for raises and disciplinary changes?

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy