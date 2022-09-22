Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
monvalleyindependent.com
Drainage project draws state & local officials to Lincoln Borough
Virginia Drive is normally a residential street in Lincoln Borough. But a number of state, county and local officials gathered there Thursday morning to inspect a new drainage project. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport Area coming up with alternative solutions for charter school bus driver shortage
McKeesport Area School District continues to deal with a bus driver shortage that is impacting charter school students who live within its boundaries. But the school board on Wednesday approved creative approaches to get kids to school. With all members present, the board unanimously approved updating the bus driver list...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Police officer added in Donora
Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon to crack down on speeders
Leaders in North Belle Vernon plan to crack down on speeding. During a rescheduled voting meeting Wednesday, several residents complained about people driving over the speed limit, specifically on Fayette Street. Council President Brett Berish agreed with those in attendance who pointed out the problem. To read the rest of...
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Pittsburgh police union rejects Gainey’s final contract offer; matter heads to arbitration
The union that represents Pittsburgh police officers has rejected Mayor Ed Gainey’s final contract offer and the case will now head into arbitration ahead of a new contract term that is set to begin next year. The offer included pay raises for officers that Gainey said would make their...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
wdac.com
Bill Expands PA Right To Know Law
HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
beavercountyradio.com
Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today
(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
nextpittsburgh.com
Why did the Pittsburgh police union reject the city’s offer for raises and disciplinary changes?
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes...
