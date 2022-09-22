Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
monvalleyindependent.com
Drainage project draws state & local officials to Lincoln Borough
Virginia Drive is normally a residential street in Lincoln Borough. But a number of state, county and local officials gathered there Thursday morning to inspect a new drainage project. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
monvalleyindependent.com
Ringgold senior asks district to revise cellphone ban
Ringgold High School’s senior class vice president urged district board members to revise parts of the new student cellphone ban during Wednesday’s board meeting. The board voted to enact the policy in its final summer meeting last month. The rule prohibits cellphone or electronic device use in school buildings, on district property and on school buses. The district defended its decision by citing national statistics that suggest 20% of cyberbullying happens through cellphone use during school hours.
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
At least 1 person hospitalized after multiple vehicles crash on Parkway West
PITTSBURGH — At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a crash on the Parkway West. PennDOT closed one lane between the Banksville Rd and Parkway Centre Drive exits. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. The condition of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisory
Following a water main break on Thursday night, multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods have been placed under a boil water advisory by the PWSA. At approximately 8:15 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, a water main on Steuben Street broke, causing water pressure loss in multiple neighborhoods, including:
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon to crack down on speeders
Leaders in North Belle Vernon plan to crack down on speeding. During a rescheduled voting meeting Wednesday, several residents complained about people driving over the speed limit, specifically on Fayette Street. Council President Brett Berish agreed with those in attendance who pointed out the problem. To read the rest of...
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
wtae.com
One person flown to hospital after car-truck crash on Route 66
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a propane truck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, on Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report from the crash scene in the video above. The crash on Route 66 near Daisy...
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested
RAW: Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
monvalleyindependent.com
Police officer added in Donora
Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Video shows young girl running with gun in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport.The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming...
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Coat giveaway in Monessen ensures students will stay warm
Smiles from volunteers who helped Monessen Elementary Center students choose the perfect coat on Thursday were nearly as warm as the students will be when they are bundled up this winter. The students were giddy as they patiently waited in line for their turn to pick out a winter coat with help from volunteers from Diversified Energy, which donated 345 brand new coats through a partnership with the national nonprofit Operation Warm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital following West View house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in West View.Four firefighters were among the injured, as well as the homeowner.The fire broke out at a home along Highlands Avenue around 8:45 p.m. before spreading to the house located next door.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
