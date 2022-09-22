ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Drainage project draws state & local officials to Lincoln Borough

Virginia Drive is normally a residential street in Lincoln Borough. But a number of state, county and local officials gathered there Thursday morning to inspect a new drainage project. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Ringgold senior asks district to revise cellphone ban

Ringgold High School’s senior class vice president urged district board members to revise parts of the new student cellphone ban during Wednesday’s board meeting. The board voted to enact the policy in its final summer meeting last month. The rule prohibits cellphone or electronic device use in school buildings, on district property and on school buses. The district defended its decision by citing national statistics that suggest 20% of cyberbullying happens through cellphone use during school hours.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

North Belle Vernon to crack down on speeders

Leaders in North Belle Vernon plan to crack down on speeding. During a rescheduled voting meeting Wednesday, several residents complained about people driving over the speed limit, specifically on Fayette Street. Council President Brett Berish agreed with those in attendance who pointed out the problem. To read the rest of...
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Police officer added in Donora

Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
DONORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows young girl running with gun in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport.The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Coat giveaway in Monessen ensures students will stay warm

Smiles from volunteers who helped Monessen Elementary Center students choose the perfect coat on Thursday were nearly as warm as the students will be when they are bundled up this winter. The students were giddy as they patiently waited in line for their turn to pick out a winter coat with help from volunteers from Diversified Energy, which donated 345 brand new coats through a partnership with the national nonprofit Operation Warm.
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

