MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport.The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming...

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO