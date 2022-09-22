ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State, holding off the Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday. The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season. Was it bad enough to knock Georgia out of the top spot in the rankings? Check back Sunday. Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead.
ATHENS, GA
WLKY.com

St. Xavier tops Trinity for second straight season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the St. Xavier High School football team topped rival Trinity inside Cardinal Stadium. The big play of the night for St. X came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Trevor Havill hit wide receiver Zach Marks on a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 13-8 lead, which ended up being the final.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily Advance

High School Roundup | Camden volleyball sweeps Manteo, takes sole possession of NCC lead

MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday. Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC). Camden hosts Pasquotank on...
CAMDEN, NC
State
Washington State
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN

