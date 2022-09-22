Read full article on original website
No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State, holding off the Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday. The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season. Was it bad enough to knock Georgia out of the top spot in the rankings? Check back Sunday. Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead.
St. Xavier tops Trinity for second straight season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the St. Xavier High School football team topped rival Trinity inside Cardinal Stadium. The big play of the night for St. X came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Trevor Havill hit wide receiver Zach Marks on a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 13-8 lead, which ended up being the final.
Northport Beats Huntington 6-0 in Girls Soccer
Northport beat Huntington 6-0 Friday in gils soccer. Midfielder Alexa Meinen (17) scored two goals for the Tigers, who boosted their record to 6-1. Mairead Gayer, Marryn Gruhn, Lili Romano and Sarah Winnegar scored one each for Northport.
High School Roundup | Camden volleyball sweeps Manteo, takes sole possession of NCC lead
MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday. Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC). Camden hosts Pasquotank on...
Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens
On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
Chartiers Valley girls volleyball adjusts to new section opponents
Every two years based on enrollment numbers, the PIAA sets the parameters for each classification in every high school sport. The WPIAL then sets up sections in each sport based on which schools are in each class. In this two-year cycle that started this school year, realignment to the WPIAL...
