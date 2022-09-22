Read full article on original website
lander.edu
College of Education Students Welcome Baby Bearcats to Campus
Amie Wicker, a student at Lander University, works with first graders from Greenwood District 50 during Baby Bearcat Day at Lander University on Sept. 22. More than 100 first graders from District 50 took a field trip to the University’s campus to enjoy a fun day of learning. Baby Bearcat Day was facilitated by the University’s College of Education and featured activities designed by the college’s education majors, who also led the first graders throughout their day on campus. The morning kicked off with a scavenger hunt around campus before launching into educational activities, like science bingo, a literacy activity, and a variety of additional enrichment programs for the students. “Our students learned a ton about classroom management, moving students from location to location and what it looks like to plan and implement hands-on projects,” said Dr. Tamara Pack, assistant chair of the Department of Teacher Education. “Our students enjoyed the day just as much as the Mays students.”
lander.edu
Lander University Hosts “Surgical Robotics: What’s In It For Greenwood?” Featuring Self Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Todd Hansen
Lander University hosted a program entitled “Surgical Robotics: What’s In It For Greenwood?” on the evening of Sept. 20. This program was presented by the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce. The program featured Self Regional Healthcare’s newest board-certified urologist, Dr. Todd...
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
furman.edu
Cunningham hopes to unseat incumbent Republican McMaster in SC governor’s race
In a Spartanburg Herald-Journal article about the upcoming South Carolina gubernatorial election between Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Furman University’s Danielle Vinson weighs in. A professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, Vinson said, “Who wins depends on who shows up to vote and what they want. Some, probably most, will rely solely on their partisan identification to make that decision.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
WYFF4.com
Blood drive planned for South Carolina boy hit by van on first day of school; update on his rehab
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A community blood drive has been planned for the boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina while he continues to make progress atLevine Children's in North Carolina. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
WYFF4.com
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville's first Hispanic sergeant starts new chapter as a representative of the badge and her culture
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sergeant is a title that still hasn’t grown on Diana Munoz. "It does sound different. Initially, when people ask me what I do I still tell them I’m a police officer and then I remember that I’m a sergeant now. I got promoted," said Munoz, a city of Greenville sergeant.
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
The Post and Courier
Building in Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken sells for $4.1 million
A building in Verenes Industrial Park north of Aiken recently sold for $4.1 million. The buyers were 300 Johnny Mercer LP and 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC. Aiken attorney Ray Massey is the registered agent for 300 Johnny Mercer, according to information posted on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
