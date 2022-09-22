ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff gains confidence, and yards, in first win

SIKESTON — After four games of struggling to find the end zone, the Poplar Bluff football team was able to punch it in Thursday night. Makel McFarland ran for a pair of 6-yard scores, Chris Matlock caught a pair of passes from Mason West for long touchdowns as the Mules earned their first win of the season, 35-2 at Sikeston.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Sept. 22: Kennett downs Saxony Lutheran 9-0 at SEMO

Kennett (13-0) went on the road Thursday to take down Saxony Lutheran (7-7) 9-0 to stay undefeated. For the Indians, Claire Bean, Handley McAtee, Christi Tejada, Macy Bazzell, Carley Winston and Giselle Garcia-Gallegos all took singles wins, while the pairings of Bean/McAtee, Tejada/Bazzell and Winston/Garcia-Gallegos all won on the doubles courts.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Jackson capitalizes on miscues in rout of Cape Central

Cape Central appeared to take a 13-12 lead late in the first half on a 97-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Morgan Diamond to freshman Marquel Murray, but an offensive pass interference call took the wind out of the Tigers’ sails. Just two plays later, Jackson junior Fisher Stevens...
JACKSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Sports
City
Springfield, MO
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
semoball.com

Dexter runs past Doniphan in home W

DEXTER - First-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson dreams of winning games by being more physical and pounding the ball continuously through opposing defenses. Bearcat junior running back Lee-Michael McDonald simply has a difference of opinion and he has the athleticism to prove his point. “I’ve often been...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff offense finds footing in 35-2 win at Sikeston

SIKESTON — Faced with a fourth-and-6 near midfield, Poplar Bluff moved the chains when quarterback Mason West found Jeridon Young on a slant route for a 35-yard gain. Makel McFarland took the handoff on the next play, slipped past a defender and across the goal line. It was the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Bell
Person
Tim Holmes
semoball.com

Kennett girls claim SEMO Conference tennis title

The Kennett girls tennis team won the SEMO Conference Tournament championship on Friday at Notre Dame Regional High School behind strong doubles play. Kennett scored 19.5 points to take first place, while Notre Dame finished second with 16.5 and Cape Central third with 14. Both of the Indians' doubles teams...
KENNETT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mga#Bluff#Birdies
semoball.com

High School baseball roundup, Sept. 22: Oran takes 11-0 win over Woodland

Oran (10-2) jumped on Woodland (9-2) early at home with eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to an 11-0 five-inning win. The Eagles finished with just five hits as a team. Sophomore Parker Bryant’s three RBIs on one hit led Oran, while the tandem of junior Gabriel Dirnberger and senior Nick Massey combined for five innings pitched, allowing just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

"Business as usual": Kennett powers past East Prairie to remain undefeated

The Kennett Indians are still undefeated after a crushing victory over East Prairie Friday night. The Indians relied on the same game plan, using a balanced pass/rush approach to defeat the Eagles 54-6. Kennett starting quarterback Tanner Pierce utilized every weapon available before the second team had a chance to...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Dexter FB Notes: Coach long enough and you'll battle familiar faces

The coaching journey of Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson is in his second decade of leading teams throughout the Bootheel, so he is bound from time to time to not only coach against a familiar coach, but also to do battle with a former student-athlete that he did his best to instruct.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Hayti's speed too much for Chaffee

HAYTI — The Chaffee Red Devils had a difficult time with Hayti's athleticism in a 30-6 loss Friday at Hayti High School. Red Devils coach Jack Altermatt's concern with the Indians' speed came to fruition in his team's losing effort. "They're really fast," Altermatt said. "We just had a...
CHAFFEE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Quick-witted Dexter volleyball team takes down Sikeston in straight sets

DEXTER, Mo. — The Dexter volleyball used excellent court awareness, vision, and accurate striking to defeat Sikeston in straight sets at the Bearcat Event Center on Wednesday, Sep. 21. If there was an opening on the floor or a hole in the Lady Bulldogs (5-9-1), the Lady Bearcats (8-4-1)...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Perryville routs Grandview for second-straight victory

HILLSBORO — Perryville picked up its second straight win on Friday night, beating Grandview 50-21 at Grandview High School. Pirates coach Brent Roth enjoyed his team's success on Friday night. "It feels good to finally get a couple of wins under our belt," Roth said. "We got the offense...
PERRYVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Kelly shuts out Principia 41-0

BENTON, Mo. — Reece Eftink ran for 203 yards with three touchdowns and the Kelly defense forced four first-half turnovers in a 41-0 win over Principia at Kelly High School on Friday, Sep. 23. “We executed well on both sides of the ball,” said Kelly coach Lance Powers. “We...
BENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy