Rocky Mount, NC

Council slated to interview first of five city manager candidates

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

The plan is for the City Council to interview via teleconferencing a candidate for the city manager position in a closed session immediately after the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

That is what interim City Manager Peter Varney told the Telegram on Wednesday in e-mail correspondence.

“We will work to get a date and time set for another meeting of the council for two more interviews possibly later in the week next week,” Varney said.

There are five candidates on the council’s list.

Varney said the plan is to, like the first candidate on Monday, interview the other four candidates via teleconferencing.

“It is my hope that the council could complete all of the interviews by the end of the first week in October,” Varney said. “When these interviews are completed, the council could then decide whom to interview in person.”

The council is searching for a city manager because Rochelle Small-Toney, who had served in the position since 2017, on Jan. 20 announced her retirement. Varney, a former longtime assistant city manager, became the temporary city manager.

The City Council, on April 19 and near the close of the first day of the municipality’s annual two-day retreat, agreed to recommend at the next council regular meeting to give the go-ahead to search firm POLIHIRE, based in Washington, D.C., and with eastern North Carolina ties, to help the seven-member panel find the future city manager.

Varney has said the plan as discussed was that POLIHIRE would work to bring candidates to the council for interviews and selection toward the end of July.

Varney has said, however, that no one could have predicted at the end of April that the May 17 municipal election would produce a runoff.

A three-way contest in City Council Ward 7 to succeed departing Councilwoman Chris Miller required a second round of voting on July 26. Jabaris “JKelly” Walker defeated Pete Armstrong in that second contest. Miller had been in office since 2002.

Varney for a story the Telegram published on Sept. 7 said that the search for the next city manager has been narrowed to five candidates that the council members wanted to interview.

The council selected the five after POLIHIRE President and CEO Kenyatta Uzzell, during a meeting in closed session with the council on Aug. 29, presented applications from seven candidates.

Rocky Mount has a City Council-city manager form of government, with the city manager being the one who oversees the municipality’s operations.

Rocky Mount’s council members each are elected on a staggered basis from council wards and Rocky Mount’s mayor is elected citywide.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell, who represents Ward 2, has been in office since 2000 and was re-elected on May 17. Councilman Richard Joyner, who represents Ward 2 and has been in office since 2018, also was re-elected on May 17.

Councilman Tom Harris, who represents Ward 6, was elected on May 17 to succeed the retiring W.B. Bullock, who had been in office since 2002.

Councilman Andre Knight, who represents Ward 1, has been in office since 2003 and was re-elected in 2019. Councilman T.J. Walker, who represents Ward 4, and Councilman Lige Daughtridge, who represents Ward 5, both were elected in 2019.

Mayor Sandy Roberson was elected in 2019 and he chairs council regular meetings, which are generally held twice a month.

The council Ward 1, Ward 4 and Ward 5 positions and the mayor’s positions will be up for election next year.

The council each year also chooses a council member to serve as mayor pro tem, with the mayor pro tem also chairing council work sessions, formally called Committee of the Whole meetings. Councilman T.J. Walker presently serves as the mayor pro tem.

The work sessions, which are generally held once a month, are key because the city manager and the council discuss matters the city manager and the council believe require a more in-depth discussion.

