Ironton Tribune
Fall Festival to be held as part of ACTC Spirit Week
ASHLAND, Kentucky – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to be hosting a fall festival as a part of this year’s Spirit Week festivities. The event will take place at ACTC’s College Drive Campus on Thursday and is open to the community. Those who attend are...
Portsmouth Times
SOMC ready to light the town pink
The annual Light it Pink event, a major breast cancer awareness campaign managed by Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), is underway in the final planning stages, as the series of events are about to unfold over the course of two weeks. The event is well known, not only due to...
WSAZ
Gritt’s Fun Farm open for season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gritt’s Fun Farm is Gritt’s Farm’s annual 6-week fall festival that takes place each year, from the middle of September through the end of October. It features nearly 30 family attractions on 300 acres of farm land, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn...
WSAZ
Greek Fest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Saint George Greek Festival is back in Huntington this weekend for its 40th year. Nick Svingos stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come. You can click here for more information.
Ironton Tribune
Take a step back in time
Story Amanda Larch | Photography Jeremy Holtzapfel. Stepping through the hidden door at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy in Ashland transports visitors 100 years in the past to the days of Prohibition and bootlegging. After finding success with their other business ventures, including Bombshells & Ales in Ashland and...
Portsmouth Times
Annual DTWC event set for PRP
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park’s next event will be Carl Short’s 42nd annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. This three-day event will take place Oct. 13 thru Oct. 15, as this spectacle on dirt has been held at PRP every year since 2012.
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
Ironton Tribune
MJ Wixsom: The hustle never stops or slows
Sunday morning 7:17 a.m., I roll into Guardian Animal’s parking lot. I have a lot to do this morning. To be fair, I am not always in this early, but weekends often contain a fair amount of work for me. At dinner Friday night with new friends, I remarked...
Ironton Tribune
Bringing a message of hope, community
On Thursday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide walked to bring a message of support to the community. The event was put on by Impact Prevention, a local nonprofit. It started at the Lawrence County Courthouse, where messages of “Be happy” and “Tomorrow needs you” where chalked onto the sidewalks and retaining wall.
WSAZ
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
Ironton Tribune
Noreen McKee
Noreen Marie McKee, 78, of South Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at home. Per her wishes, there will be no service. in lieu of flowers, she has asked that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Hospital. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family...
WSAZ
Current listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Finding the right home for you can be tough, but there are plenty of options in our area. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to go through his current listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
WSAZ
New store opens at the Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Ironton Tribune
Donna Stevens
Donna Kay Stevens, 44, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
Grayson Assisted Living facility closes in Lavalette, Huntington location still open
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One family said they’re left finding a new home for their loved one after the Grayson Assisted Living facility in Lavalette closed it’s doors on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Erin Roby said she planned to move her mother into the facility this weekend. “I was very shocked … and of course I […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE LIBRARY BOARD WON’T SAY: HELLO DOLLY!
SPECIAL LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: Discussion on Hiring and Dolly Parton Imagination Library…. On Monday September 19, 2022 the Lawrence County Public Library Board of Directors had a Special Meeting at 5PM. The Library Board did not meet at the Regular Monthly Meeting on September 12, 2022, the meeting was cancelled and rescheduled for today by President John Osborne. Those attending were President John Osborne, Vice President Susie Chambers, Secretary Scott Osborn and Board Member Marc Lester. Others in attendance were LCPL Director Carlie Pelfrey, Caleb Farley and Deena Meade employees of the LCPLKY (Lawrence County Public Library KY) Absent was Kim Burchett, Treasurer.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Problem property torn down
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vacant properties have long been magnets for crime and a nuisance for neighbors. But there is one less problem property in Huntington. The former YWCA building in the 600 block of 5th Avenue was recently torn down. In its former glory, the YWCA building served the...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Making an impact
Since 2019, Impact Prevention has hosted a suicide prevention walk, beginning at the Lawrence County Courthouse and leading to the Ironton riverfront. With messages of positivity, such as in their mural that read, “Tomorrow needs you,” the group, comprised of Lawrence County youth, has sought to let others know that they are valued and to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues.
