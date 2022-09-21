Read full article on original website
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light on revenues versus cost of industry
As Colorado Springs voters weigh whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales, proponents are stressing the potential to collect millions in new city tax revenue and opponents have highlighted high costs it could drive for the city. Voters will consider two recreational marijuana questions in November. One that would only allow...
Progressive Rail Roading
Southern portion completed at Colorado rail park
Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. (RMI) announced JHL Constructors Inc. completed the southern parcel for the Rocky Mountain Rail Park near Denver and will now focus on infrastructure and rail construction work on the northern parcel. Located in unincorporated Adams County, Colorado, the 620-acre park will provide access to a Union...
1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday
In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
Airport noise costs Denver millions
The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design
LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado’s E-Bike Rebate Programs Roll On
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on September 21, 2022. Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
yellowscene.com
Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?
DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
Westword
Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City
The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
newscenter1.tv
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton Parkway
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway following a rollover crash.
1 of 3 finalists in Aurora police chief search drops out after announcement
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Wednesday named three finalists for a new police chief –five months after the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson – but one of the finalists almost immediately withdrew from the process. Scott C. Booth, police chief in...
10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado
Thursday marks the first day of fall. Whether you want to travel across the state to see the leaves change or take in the more fall-like temperatures, we have you covered.
