ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Progressive Rail Roading

Southern portion completed at Colorado rail park

Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. (RMI) announced JHL Constructors Inc. completed the southern parcel for the Rocky Mountain Rail Park near Denver and will now focus on infrastructure and rail construction work on the northern parcel. Located in unincorporated Adams County, Colorado, the 620-acre park will provide access to a Union...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday

In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
EVERGREEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
David Heitz

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
EATON, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Group#The Thomson Valley Ems
K99

Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign

Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
LOVELAND, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado’s E-Bike Rebate Programs Roll On

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on September 21, 2022. Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yellowscene.com

Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?

DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
newscenter1.tv

Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year

COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy