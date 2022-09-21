Read full article on original website
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday's melee
Antonio Brown isn't the only one with something to say about Bruce Arians' behavior on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelines last Sunday. The Buccaneers said after Sunday's kerfuffle in New Orleans that former head coach Arians was on the sidelines with the team because the Saints didn't offer him and general manager Jason Licht seating up above the field.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him. Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Packers Announce 1 Wide Receiver Won't Play vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be the only team shorthanded at wide receiver at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week and has not been able to practice lately.
