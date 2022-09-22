Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
Remodeled Perfection in This Prestonwood Beauty
This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a 1967-built, completely remodeled beauty near Hillcrest and Belt Line in North Dallas. Nearly every inch of this 2,835-square-foot home, listed by Loren Hall of Compass RE Texas, has been updated to perfection.
thefocus.news
Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting
Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
CW33 NewsFix
What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
Dallas Observer
Twice the Ice
These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction
Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection. His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that...
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
