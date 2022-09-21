ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

Noozhawk

Westmont Women’s Three-Win Week ends with Sweep of Menlo

Westmont Volleyball (11-3, 5-1 GSAC) capped off their three-match week with another win on Saturday afternoon, this time against the visiting Menlo Oaks. After sweeping Hope International on Tuesday, and beating William Jessup in five on Friday, the Warriors swept the Oaks to capture their third win of the week.
Noozhawk

BLOWOUT! SBCC Sets School Scoring Record with 86-0 Beat-Down of L.A. Southwest

The Vaqueros scored on their first play from scrimmage Saturday and didn’t look back. The result was an 86-0 SBCC win over L.A. Southwest College at La Playa Stadium that set a new school scoring record. And that was accomplished with 10 minutes shaved off the second half clock — five from each quarter — that both coaches agreed on after a 51-0 halftime lead.
Noozhawk

Cate Girls Volleyball Sweeps Thacher for Homecoming Win

After struggling in the first set, the Cate girls found their rhythm and swept Thacher for a homecoming match win Saturday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-13. “Thacher came aggressive and strong caught us off guard,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “The team responded well, though, and were able to take care of business.
Noozhawk

Westmont Volleyball Outlasts William Jessup in Five Sets

Westmont won the last two sets and defeated visiting William Jessup in five to remain in first place in the Golden State Athletic Conference women's volleyball standings on Friday. The scores were 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12. “It was a good team win,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “William...
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener

The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
Noozhawk

David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win

Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu

The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk

SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest

The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk

D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart

I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
Noozhawk

Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
