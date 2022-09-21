Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Westmont Women’s Three-Win Week ends with Sweep of Menlo
Westmont Volleyball (11-3, 5-1 GSAC) capped off their three-match week with another win on Saturday afternoon, this time against the visiting Menlo Oaks. After sweeping Hope International on Tuesday, and beating William Jessup in five on Friday, the Warriors swept the Oaks to capture their third win of the week.
Noozhawk
BLOWOUT! SBCC Sets School Scoring Record with 86-0 Beat-Down of L.A. Southwest
The Vaqueros scored on their first play from scrimmage Saturday and didn’t look back. The result was an 86-0 SBCC win over L.A. Southwest College at La Playa Stadium that set a new school scoring record. And that was accomplished with 10 minutes shaved off the second half clock — five from each quarter — that both coaches agreed on after a 51-0 halftime lead.
Noozhawk
Cate Girls Volleyball Sweeps Thacher for Homecoming Win
After struggling in the first set, the Cate girls found their rhythm and swept Thacher for a homecoming match win Saturday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-13. “Thacher came aggressive and strong caught us off guard,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “The team responded well, though, and were able to take care of business.
Noozhawk
Westmont Volleyball Outlasts William Jessup in Five Sets
Westmont won the last two sets and defeated visiting William Jessup in five to remain in first place in the Golden State Athletic Conference women's volleyball standings on Friday. The scores were 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12. “It was a good team win,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “William...
Noozhawk
UCSB Volleyball Dominates Fifth Set to Win Big West Opener at UC San Diego
UCSB dominated the fifth set and won its Big West women's volleyball opener at UC San Diego on Friday night. The scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-4. The Gauchos went on a 13-2 run, hit. 353 and held the host Tritons to just two kills and a negative .174 hitting average in the final set.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Stays in Channel League Hunt With Sweep; Cate Loses to La Reina; Laguna Blanca Sweeps
The Dos Pueblos girls came out of the gates strong to stay in the Channel League mix with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Buena at home on Thursday. The Chargers are now 7-2 in league play and 16-5 overall. “I really loved the fight and consistent effort we displayed...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener
The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa
The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Boys Water Polo Loses to Villanova Prep; Carpinteria Falls to Buena
Bishop Diego started with a 3-0 first quarter lead, but ended up losing 8-5 to Villanova Prep in a Tri-Valley League game played at Cate Thursday. Paul Zoltoski led the Cardinals with two goals, and Capri Aquistapace and Austin Carty scored a goal apiece. Reagan Adams had 11 saves, and scored a full-court goal.
Noozhawk
David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win
Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
Noozhawk
Inspired by First-Set Comeback, Santa Barbara Volleyball Beats San Marcos to Sweep Series
While it didn’t win the first set, the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team was feeling pretty good as it went back to the bench Thursday night in the Channel League first-place showdown against San Marcos. The Dons had good reasons to feel that way. They roared back from...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu
The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk
SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest
The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Golfer Jeffrey Forster Representing First Tee Central Coast at PGA Event in Pebble Beach
San Marcos High golf team member Jeffrey Forster has been selected to represent the First Tee Central Coast chapter at this week's PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Forster will be joined by Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo at...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart
I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Public Library Partnering With Connected California To Offer Free Online Help
The Lompoc Public Library is part of a new free service, Connected California, helping community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home. The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American...
Noozhawk
Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival
Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
