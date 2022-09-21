Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona run off field by Cal in 2nd half for first loss to Golden Bears since 2009
No amount of game planning can make up for the inability to tackle. Arizona’s defense resembled a swinging door on Saturday, allowing 599 yards in a 49-31 loss at Cal to open Pac-12 play. It was the Wildcats’ first loss since 2009 to the Golden Bears, who scored 21 consecutive points to turn a 3-point halftime deficit into an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
At-home COVID test kits available at Pima County libraries
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at several Pima County Public Library locations. The kits can be picked up at any of the library branches listed below. Click on each library to confirm hours of operation. The test...
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisistucson.com
5 places to find Greek food in Tucson
The sights, smells and spanakopita associated with the annual Tucson Greek Festival will not be present along East Fort Lowell Road this year. The property owned by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, home to the Greek Festival for more than 45 years, was auctioned off in August. A new church...
Sahuarita celebrates 28th birthday
The area was found in 1911 and was named after the Saguaro Cactus, also meaning "little cactus" in Spanish.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
azpm.org
Self-driving car startup that lost permit in California coming to Tucson
Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai will soon test self-driving cars in Tucson after losing its testing permit in California. The company lost the permit in California earlier this year because the state found it was failing to monitor the driving records of its safety drivers. Before that, the state suspended its driverless permit after one of its autonomous cars was involved in a crash that included no injuries or other vehicles.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
Comments / 0