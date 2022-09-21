ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach

North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
4-star OT Spencer Fano names Ducks among final 4 teams ahead of official visit

The offensive line has been the talk of the town for the Oregon Ducks after they went yet another game without allowing a sack, now standing as the only unit in the nation to achieve that stat through four games. It seems that OL play is having a positive impact on recruiting, as well. On Sunday afternoon, 4-star OT Spencer Fano announced his final four schools, with the Ducks firmly in the mix. Fano, who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene this coming weekend for the game against the Stanford Cardinal. It appears that the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8%% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes. There is not yet a public timeline for Fano to make his decision. Film Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT  Vitals Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 16, 2021 Will take official visit to Oregon on October 1, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157418864591727411211
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher Brianne Weiss on Her Visit to Notre Dame… “The More I Explored, the More I Fell in Love”

In the recently completed 2024 Extra Elite 100, Brianne Weiss, the standout junior pitcher from Southern California who attends Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) High, was ranked as a Top 20 player overall. In the write-up on Bri, who plays travel ball for Ken Briggs’ BSC Bengals, we noted that she...
