Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach
North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
4-star OT Spencer Fano names Ducks among final 4 teams ahead of official visit
The offensive line has been the talk of the town for the Oregon Ducks after they went yet another game without allowing a sack, now standing as the only unit in the nation to achieve that stat through four games. It seems that OL play is having a positive impact on recruiting, as well. On Sunday afternoon, 4-star OT Spencer Fano announced his final four schools, with the Ducks firmly in the mix. Fano, who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene this coming weekend for the game against the Stanford Cardinal. It appears that the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8%% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes. There is not yet a public timeline for Fano to make his decision. Film Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT Vitals Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 16, 2021 Will take official visit to Oregon on October 1, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157418864591727411211
Extra Star Power: 2023 Lefty Slapper and Future Pirate Kaleigh Ayscue… “I Am Right Where I Need to Be”
Next up in the Extra Elite 100 Rankings will be the Class of 2023 which will begin October 24th with the deadline to enter players set at October 17th (click HERE for more info). One player who has continued to rise in the senior class is Kaleigh Ayscue, a lefty...
The Last Inning (Sept. 22, 2022): Spotlighting 2028 Prospect Tinley Goodson, Plus More Verbals
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… First Things First!
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
The Extra Inning Softball Camp Directory: Check Out the 50 New Additions for Fall & Winter!
Looking to get better through instruction from top college coaches? Be sure to check out our our Extra Inning Softball “Camp Directory” which is a free resource on our site!. You can find upcoming college camps all in one place by Clicking HERE or by going under the...
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher Brianne Weiss on Her Visit to Notre Dame… “The More I Explored, the More I Fell in Love”
In the recently completed 2024 Extra Elite 100, Brianne Weiss, the standout junior pitcher from Southern California who attends Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) High, was ranked as a Top 20 player overall. In the write-up on Bri, who plays travel ball for Ken Briggs’ BSC Bengals, we noted that she...
VIDEO: Watch Southeastern Louisiana’s Jillian Gutierrez Receive a Scholarship Surprise
There’s nothing quite like a college athlete earning a scholarship, but those moments are even better when the reward comes as a surprise to that same athlete – and when her team celebrates with her after she finds out. That’s exactly what happened to Southeastern Louisiana freshman outfielder...
