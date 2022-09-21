Two police officers have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road traffic collision with another car in Suffolk.Police were called shortly after 1.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B1112 in Eriswell, where a grey BMW was in collision with a marked police car – a white Peugeot 308.Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), attended the incident.Police are appealing for witnesses after two police officers suffered serious injury during a 2-vehicle collision in #Eriswell this morning. A man aged in his...

