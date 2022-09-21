With the Kern County Fair underway, it is only fitting that this column takes a look at some of the new fare. First off, I did not try the lobster nachos, which are new at Sharkey's this year. Having had the lobster fries in the past, I was in no rush to drop $20 on these nachos topped with an Alfredo sauce. Not saying I won't be back just to satisfy my curiosity, but I really want to see what they look like first.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO