ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 16, 2022) Kennedy Purnell is a senior Varsity cheerleader at Rockwall High School, where she currently serves as Head Cheerleader. Kennedy has cheered for 14 years, beginning with cheering for the Texans and then moving on to finish her youth cheer through RYCA. Since the 7th grade, Kennedy has been a part of the RISD cheer program and has competed on several school competition teams at UIL and NCA competitions. Kennedy has also been a competitive cheerleader at United Elite and Cheer Athletics. During her four years as an RHS cheerleader, she has been awarded Best Flyer for three years, Cheerleader of the Year for three years, Best Tumbler, Top All American, Top Gun Stunt, and Top Gun Tumbling. Kennedy is a 5x NCA All-American Cheerleader and a NCA National Champion (2021).

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO