The APEX Arts League is continuing its mission to advance art, artists and education in DFW. A home for the arts in Southlake and beyond, the APEX Arts League recently released its event calendar for its 2022-2023 season. Kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 25 is a performance by the Dallas Bach Society at White's Chapel United Methodist Church, with tickets available now online. Fall events include a "Chasing The Texas Sky" art exhibit on Oct. 2, a Cinema D'Arte event on Oct. 27 and an Avant Chamber Ballet performance of "The Nutcracker" on Nov. 17. On Nov. 27, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a concert on the go for league members exclusively. Then on Dec. 8, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a holiday concert, followed by a Fort Worth Chorale on Dec. 10.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO