Read full article on original website
Related
Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?
As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
Italian fruit farmers use hill caves to help cut energy bills
PREDAIA, Italy, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apple farmers in the north of Italy are using natural refrigerators carved under a hillside to store their harvest in a controlled environment that remains at a constant temperature in all seasons.
Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead
Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
General Motors and Lithion Announce an Investment and Strategic Partnership Agreement to Pursue a Circular EV Battery Ecosystem
Lithion Recycling Inc. and General Motors Co. announced that GM Ventures, the automaker’s investment arm, has made a strategic investment in Lithion’s Series A financing round, supporting a new GM-Lithion strategic partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem using Lithion’s advanced battery recycling technology. This collaboration between GM and Lithion will focus on:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wasteadvantagemag.com
Alliance Disposal Becomes Sourgum Waste
Sourgum Waste, formerly Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. This rebrand comes after having secured their first round of funding in May of this year. The company, backed by four generations of waste and recycling experience, was founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ. They have and will continue to aim to achieve Zero Waste in their industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. As they set their eyes on national expansion, Alliance Disposal was looking for a fresh new image to better represent their company, product and mission.
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
yankodesign.com
Niko trash bin tips the balance towards usability and sustainability
It’s sometimes both frustrating and amazing how simple changes can have massive impacts. That is true not just in philosophy and productivity but also in design, where a small detail can make or break a product. A small blemish can ruin a visual masterpiece, or a single part out of place could become a liability rather than an asset. Conversely, sometimes that small change can dramatically improve the usability of a product, almost changing the narrative completely. A wastebasket, for example, can become more than just a place for trash that we normally avoid, turning into an almost welcoming receptacle for things we will throw away as well as things that might still get another chance in life through recycling.
Tenacious 'trash parrots' locked in escalating 'arms race' with humans Down Under
A new study has revealed local residents in Sydney, Australia, are stuck in an escalating arms race with sulphur-crested cockatoos over the security of garbage bins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wasteadvantagemag.com
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
Phys.org
Biodegradable plastic mulch: A climate-smart agricultural practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Food Network
New Purple Tomato Gets Green Light From USDA
Tomatoes come in a lot of different shades and hues: red, sure, but also orange, yellow, green … Now a brand-new genetically modified purple tomato is one step closer to market. And it has been developed with the aim to be not just good looking, but also good for you.
Phys.org
Researcher creates wood-based alternative to single-use plastic
University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Feng Jiang has developed a cellulose film that looks like plastic and behaves like plastic—but is biodegradable. Dr. Jiang's process breaks down wood fibers (sourced from forest waste) in a solution of cold sodium hydroxide combined with mild mechanical blending. The sodium hydroxide is then recycled. The result is a translucent, strong and water-resistant film.
Comments / 0