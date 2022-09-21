ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOOD

Bill Steffen Gets Even Higher

I’m on vacation in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. I wrote about driving/climbing up Rib Mt. near Wausau, Wisconsin. Rib Mt. is 1,942 feet above sea level and 741 feet above the nearby valley floor. For a long time, it was thought that this was the tallest point in the state of Wisconsin, but geologists have determined that that honor goes to Timm’s Hill, approximately 44 miles to the northwest of Rib Mt.
WAUSAU, WI
Badger Herald

Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin

Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Drinking Beers And Owning Kangaroos, It’s What Wisconsin Does

Florida gets all the headlines but Wisconsin can hold its own when it comes to weirdness. It's no secret that Wisconsin likes to drink. I get it. There's not much to do up there, especially in the winter. Idle hands are the devil's tool, so finding solace with a group of friends at a local watering hole makes sense. They are good at it too. Anyone that has spent a weekend north of the stateline with native cheese heads knows that it literally is just different up there. You might be able to hold your own in the Land of Lincoln but don't try to keep up with a Wisconsinite, you'll end up under the table.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin BBB gives tips to donors supporting Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack of access to basic necessities as a result of Hurricane Fiona, many charitable organizations are providing emergency relief and assistance. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance is promoting the following...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests

WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin faces worker deficit

The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
WISCONSIN STATE

