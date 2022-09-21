Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
wearegreenbay.com
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
Making Calls in Southern Wisconsin Will Be a Bit Annoying Next Yearcause you a little ggravation
Soon 608 will not be the only area code in southern Wisconsin but one part of that change coming in 2023 will cause you a little aggravation. On Thursday (9/22), the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that by the end of 2023, the 608 area code will run out of prefixes (the first three digits after the area code), according to wisn.com.
New area code coming to Wisconsin: 608 code running out of room
The 608 area code, which serves southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin including the capital city of Madison, is running out of room.
WOOD
Bill Steffen Gets Even Higher
I’m on vacation in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. I wrote about driving/climbing up Rib Mt. near Wausau, Wisconsin. Rib Mt. is 1,942 feet above sea level and 741 feet above the nearby valley floor. For a long time, it was thought that this was the tallest point in the state of Wisconsin, but geologists have determined that that honor goes to Timm’s Hill, approximately 44 miles to the northwest of Rib Mt.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin on track to lose a high number of working age adults
These days it’s harder to find a business in the Northwoods that isn’t hiring than one that is. That need for workers is only going to get worse according to a recent report from Forward Analytics. It’s basing the workforce loss on trends seen over the last 30...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
Badger Herald
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
wwisradio.com
Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin
Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
Drinking Beers And Owning Kangaroos, It’s What Wisconsin Does
Florida gets all the headlines but Wisconsin can hold its own when it comes to weirdness. It's no secret that Wisconsin likes to drink. I get it. There's not much to do up there, especially in the winter. Idle hands are the devil's tool, so finding solace with a group of friends at a local watering hole makes sense. They are good at it too. Anyone that has spent a weekend north of the stateline with native cheese heads knows that it literally is just different up there. You might be able to hold your own in the Land of Lincoln but don't try to keep up with a Wisconsinite, you'll end up under the table.
WSAW
Wisconsin BBB gives tips to donors supporting Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack of access to basic necessities as a result of Hurricane Fiona, many charitable organizations are providing emergency relief and assistance. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance is promoting the following...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin faces worker deficit
The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
