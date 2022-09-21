ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Teel: West Virginia exposes Hokies' talent shortcomings

BLACKSBURG — Midway through the second quarter Thursday, Virginia Tech was poised to seize a two-score edge over West Virginia. Grant Wells had thrown his best pass of the night, a 21-yard laser to Kaleb Smith, and the Hokies had a third-and-1 on the Mountaineers’ 18. But with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
heraldcourier.com

Barber: Virginia Tech's identity a no-show in 33-10 loss to West Virginia

BLACKSBURG – On a Thursday night 26 years ago, Virginia Tech handled West Virginia. Led by Dwayne Thomas and Ken Oxendine, Tech rushed for 204 yards that night. It held WVU’s offense to just 2.9 yards per play and racked up eight sacks, five from the fearsome duo of Cornell Brown and J.C. Price. It forced four turnovers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
heraldcourier.com

A powerful sign: Roanoke historical marker about lynching brings races together

A Roanoke racial justice group planted a blue historical marker Wednesday near the city intersection where newspaper accounts documented the hanging of a Black man by a white mob nearly 13 decades ago. About 150 onlookers witnessed the observance and contributed jubilant cries to finally see public acknowledgement of victim...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy