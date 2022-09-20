ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Channel 4 is forced to shelve ‘foul’ Frankie Boyle show on royals after Queen’s death: Comic asks public to 'spare a thought' for his 'funny documentary'

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Channel 4 has been forced to shelve its 'foul' Frankie Boyle show about the royals amid weeks of national mourning for Britain's devoted head of state, it was revealed today.

The former Mock The Week panellist, 50, had already aired his frustrations that his 'funny' documentary, which questions whether the Monarchy, mere days after the Queen's sudden death was announced.

Boyle Tweeted on Sunday, September 11: 'Let's spare a thought for everyone who was just putting the finishing touches to a humorous documentary about the monarchy.'

And an insider has now revealed: 'You won't be seeing that programme for a long time, if at all.'

After the Queen's death, he also 'joked' of the King: 'Charles seems emotional because he's thinking about how much less fuss there'll be when he dies, later in the year.

'If he goes in the middle of the World Cup, he might not even make the news.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1VCy_0i5KBFih00
Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4of Frankie Boyle with artist Kit Green as Queen Elizabeth I, outside Queen's House, Greenwich as he reveals his new programme, Frankie Boyle: Monarchy which has been axed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrdvP_0i5KBFih00
King Charles III is pictured placing the the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Last month, the public service network had commissioned the controversial comedian to make the programme, Frankie Boyle: Monarchy.

It said he 'turns his wry eye to the state of the British monarchy and its future', adding: 'He wonders, 'Will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it slips gently away under the soft pillow of our collective apathy? Do the Royal Family have any place in the modern world?''

A Channel 4 spokesman told Richard Eden: 'We're reviewing our schedules closely in light of events and any changes will be publicised.'

And now the Daily Mail revealed that Channel 4 shelved plans to screen the show according to insiders.

Boyle has previously made 'jokes' about the Queen that were so offensive a Conservative MP described them as 'disgracefully foul'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GkUb_0i5KBFih00
A Channel 4 spokesman says: 'We're reviewing our schedules closely in light of events and any changes will be publicised'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySkQ3_0i5KBFih00
Boyle asks public to 'spare a thought' for his 'funny documentary'

David Davis said: 'Just because the Queen is the Queen, it doesn't mean she doesn't have feelings, and she should not be subjected to that kind of comment on a national TV programme.'

The BBC was forced to cut a line from its Comic Relief coverage in 2013 after Boyle, commenting on the Queen having been admitted to hospital, said: 'I wished she'd died.'

In July, performing at Latitude Festival, he said he wished people would stop speculating about the Queen dying as 'that's going rob my enjoyment of the event when it happens'.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Harry suggested bringing in a 'mediator to clear the air' to resolve the royal rift during Spring meeting with Charles… but the plan left Camilla 'spluttering over her tea', while William felt 'relief' at his brother's move to US, new book claims

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to 'splutter over her tea', a royal book has claimed. In a book soon to be published about The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening division between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the US in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Boyle
The Independent

Final two who saw Queen lying in state ‘friends forever’ after meeting in queue

The final two mourners to see the Queen lying in state have said they think they will be friends “forever” after meeting in the queue.Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, and Sima Mansouri, 55, were the two last people into Westminster Hall on Monday morning.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as the pair became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Mansouri told Sky News: “We shared this together and that’s what makes it special, and I think we’re going to be friends forever, and the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Royals#Uk#Mock The Week#British
Daily Mail

Lori Loughlin, 58, models a form-fitting dress as she poses with Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at a fundraiser... 8 months after the comic's death

Lori Loughlin was seen with her arm around Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute To Bob Saget event on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. Saget's former co-star Lori, 58, showed her support for her longtime colleague while decked out in a gorgeous black gown. She accessorized her look with a small gold clutch purse and matching earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events

Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales

Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries

A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE – PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania – as devastated boyfriend says dive instructor 'didn't pay much attention' while checking gear before they went in the water

The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend while scuba diving in Albania this week said today: 'It is devastating. We are heartbroken.'. Rebecca Gannon, 29, nicknamed Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire tragically died on holiday in Albania on Monday afternoon. Her tearful sibling Sam...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages

The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'

A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy