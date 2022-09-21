valley sports roundup (9/22)
Mountain bikers headed to Lowes Creek
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League has a race scheduled at Lowes Creek Park Saturday and Sunday. According to the League website, the race is the fourth scheduled this season. Competition starts at 9 a.m. Saturday,and 5 p.m. Sunday. the Eau Claire and Chippewa Teams have athletes ranked in the top 5, according to information submitted by Derick Black.
He also says this weekend’s race is comprised of over 1,000 Middle- and high-school athletes. Further information can be found at Wisconsinmtb.org.
From staff reports
