The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Very few artists can capture a complex feeling as simply and succinctly as Alex Giannascoli can. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from the Philadelphia suburbs has made several stylistic shifts in the past decade under his simple moniker, Alex G — complicated for sometime by the silent prefix “(Sandy).” His earliest DIY demos gave way to a career of constant dabbling: in slacker rock, slowcore, hardcore, vaporwave, folktronica, and old-time country. Some of these moments have lasted longer than others, but he’s always managed to fill any coat he tries on with his signature sonic build — an essence that’s tangible but still difficult to pin down.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO