Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
BBC
Pharoah Sanders: Jazz legend dies aged 81
Jazz great Pharoah Sanders, who pushed the boundaries of saxophone playing, has died aged 81. His record label Luaka Bop announced the news, saying he had died "peacefully", surrounded by family and friends in Los Angeles. Sanders was a leading figure in what is often called spiritual jazz, which took...
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’s Jim and Sasha Allen Release Debut EP ’16 Borders’
The Voice Season 21 stars Jim and Sasha Allen have just released their debut EP, titled 16 Borders. The father-son duo made it to the Semifinals on Ariana Grande’s team last year. This new project is sure to please their fans. Jim and Sasha Allen Release New EP 16...
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
AOL Corp
Gorillaz world-premiere new Beck duet at all-star L.A. show: 'So gorgeous I started crying'
“Oh, we’re going to keep going! This is a one-off!” Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn told the roaring audience at Los Angeles’s Forum Friday, right after ScHoolboy Q had appeared onstage for the thrilling debut live performance of their 2020 Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez collaboration, “Pac-Man.”
Kerrang
Waterparks release new version of SELF-SABOTAGE with Good Charlotte
Remember back in July when Waterparks released brand-new track SELF-SABOTAGE? Well they've gone and given it a makeover with their pals in Good Charlotte!. Arriving just over a month after their fire-filled live video, they band have dropped a trippy red visualiser for the new Madden Bros incarnation, which you can check out below.
‘The Kings of the World’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best Film
Laura Mora’s Columbian drama The Kings of the World has won the Golden Shell for best film at the 2022 San Sebastián film festival, Spain’s premiere film fest. Mora’s sophomore feature follows five young men growing up on the streets of Medellín who set off on a journey in search of the promised land. Best director went to Japanese filmmaker Genki Kawamura for dementia-focused drama Hyakka, his feature debut. Kawamura is best known as the producer of such hit Japanese animated features as Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019). More from The Hollywood ReporterItaly Revives Tepid Box Office...
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
The FADER
Song You Need: Alex G’s insomnia anthem
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Very few artists can capture a complex feeling as simply and succinctly as Alex Giannascoli can. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from the Philadelphia suburbs has made several stylistic shifts in the past decade under his simple moniker, Alex G — complicated for sometime by the silent prefix “(Sandy).” His earliest DIY demos gave way to a career of constant dabbling: in slacker rock, slowcore, hardcore, vaporwave, folktronica, and old-time country. Some of these moments have lasted longer than others, but he’s always managed to fill any coat he tries on with his signature sonic build — an essence that’s tangible but still difficult to pin down.
withguitars.com
Idris Elba shares music video for current single
New: Idris Elba shares official music video for current single ‘Biggest’. (out 22nd Sept | 7Wallace) Off the back of a renewed focus on his musical output, Idris Elba shares his latest music video for current single ‘Biggest’. With Idris taking the lead role (naturally), the cheeky music video depicts the day after the night before – or is it?
DJ Stu Allan dies aged 60: 90s dance music legend passes away after battling cancer for almost a year
DJ Stu Allan has died aged 60 after an almost year-long battle with cancer. The nineties dance music legend's death was announced on social media on Thursday in a heartfelt statement. The message, shared to his Facebook read: 'It is with much sadness that we write this message to let...
Billboard
Bazzi On New Song ‘Heaven’, Cordae Collaboration, Writing For K-Pop Artists & More | Billboard News
Bazzi talks about his new song ‘Heaven’, how he got the sample for the song, his collaboration with Cordae called ‘Only Fan’, writing K-pop songs for multiple SM entertainment artists, and more! Listen to ‘Heaven’ here.
Rush Learned a Big Touring Lesson From an Unexpected Source
Over their many decades of activity, Rush inspired countless musicians — from the ways in which they represented the archetypal power trio to their penchant for concept albums and lyrical philosophizing. But despite Rush’s own distinctive sound — including Geddy Lee’s distinctive voice — their approach to music didn’t arrive fully formed. Instead, like countless artists before them, they picked up habits and influences from the musicians they crossed paths with along the way.
