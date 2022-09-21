Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
Metallica Ask Audience About ‘St. Anger,’ Get Boos in Return
Metallica like to test their audience's reaction to St. Anger on the road, with singer-guitarist James Hetfield showing a good sense of humor about some fans' opposition to the 2003 Metallica album. In one such instance from earlier this year, a chorus of boos erupted when Hetfield asked a concert...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Suspicious of the Edit of Joseph’s Reaction to Monte and Taylor
'Big Brother 24' fans aren't buying the edit of Joseph Abdin reacting to Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale's showmance.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
Robert Trujillo: ‘I’m in This Band to Be a Part of the Support Team’
Metallica's Robert Trujillo recently caught up with Steffan Chirazi for a brand-new SO WHAT! interview. In the conversation, Trujillo and the SO WHAT! editor covered a lot of ground, from what the fans were like during Metallica's South American run a few months ago to how he explored new creative outlets during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This 21-Year-Old 'Law & Order' Newcomer Stole the Show in the Three-Way Crossover Event
On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBC brought back not one, not two, but all three of the series that make up Dick Wolf’s long-lived procedural drama franchise Law & Order. Promos for the highly anticipated three-way crossover event teased that viewers will be greeted by more than a few familiar faces in the premiere. But there will also be a few new characters joining the franchise in 2022 — one of which is Detective Frank Cosgrove’s daughter, Lily.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Revisiting Metallica’s 2016 Global Citizen Set
While Metallica were closing things out at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this past weekend, The Ultimate Metallica Show revisited their 2016 performance at the same fest. We opened the show with their entire set, which consisted of five songs performed in Central Park, and then threw...
Kirk Hammett Soundtracks Mysterious Journal Recordings as Person Seeks Lost Sibling
Super horror fan Kirk Hammett loves a good scare - and now he's providing one for fans with a mysterious new post on his TikTok and Twitter accounts that combines acoustic music with a good old-fashioned horror story. Shared today, September 10, the Metaliica guitarist offers a bluesy soundtrack accompanied...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 25 Rock Producers
Producing an album is a lot of work, but someone's got to do it. From inception to finished product, the making of an album involves a number of both creative and technical moving parts: selecting session musicians, guiding the arrangements, ensuring the quality of the recording, etc. The end result, hopefully, is the fruition of the artist's vision for the album, whatever that may be.
Metallica Reveal Plan for In-Person 2022 Fundraising Concert + Auction
It's on, it's in person and it's should be pretty spectacular. We're talking about the 2022 edition of Metallica's annual "Helping Hands" Concert and Auction, as the band continue to be one of the more philanthropic acts acts in music. This marks the third year of the special show, which...
Lil Tjay Returns To The Stage For Rolling Loud After Being Shot In June
New York rapper Lil Tjay is back in action, as he had his first-in-a-while performance on Friday night (Sept. 23) at Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens. His RL set marked his first show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery in June. “Hey yo, look, I’m feeling good today,” Tjay said as he opened his set while wearing a bulletproof vest. “I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to everybody that popped out here today. We going up.” More from VIBE.comRolling Loud To Make Los Angeles Return At Hollywood ParkLil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: "Most People Don't Survive It"Rolling...
I Am Living For How Much Everyone Hates Criston Cole On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
The Best Metal Bands From 30 Countries
Sure, heavy metal is dominated by bands from England, the United States and Scandinavia, but there's a wealth of talented acts around the world. That said, if you had to pick just one band to represent each country, who would it be?. So many different spots across the world possess...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Begins Monetizing The White Rabbit Craze
These days, WWE wants fans to go down a new proverbial rabbit hole, only this one includes buying new merchandise. The company recently got very cryptic on "WWE Raw" as fans were teased with QR codes and vignettes featuring a white rabbit. The rabbit played a game of "Hangman" on the Titantron before presenting the digits "9.23" — a likely connection to tonight's "WWE Friday Night SmackDown," which falls on September 23. Whoever is behind the mystery must also be big on capitalism; WWEShop.com is now selling shirts that feature the white rabbit in advance of the potential reveal. One features the aforementioned "Hangman" game, the other the white rabbit graphic.
WWE・
disneydining.com
TikToker Publicly Apologized For Being Rude to a Cast Member, Then Got That Cast Member Fired
We live in an age where social media is the way many people communicate nowadays. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are massive platforms where people can share their love of things with people around the world. One of the fastest growing platforms is people sharing their love for all things Disney. Some people focus on Disneyland, some on Walt Disney World Resort, others on Disney Cruise Line, and some focus on all of it.
Ultimate Metallica
744
Followers
420
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0