These days, WWE wants fans to go down a new proverbial rabbit hole, only this one includes buying new merchandise. The company recently got very cryptic on "WWE Raw" as fans were teased with QR codes and vignettes featuring a white rabbit. The rabbit played a game of "Hangman" on the Titantron before presenting the digits "9.23" — a likely connection to tonight's "WWE Friday Night SmackDown," which falls on September 23. Whoever is behind the mystery must also be big on capitalism; WWEShop.com is now selling shirts that feature the white rabbit in advance of the potential reveal. One features the aforementioned "Hangman" game, the other the white rabbit graphic.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO