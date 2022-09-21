ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Terps Drop Big Ten Opener To Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, IL -- Maryland fell to Illinois 3-1 (17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 23-25) in its first match of Big Ten play. After dropping the first set, the Terps came out strong in the second frame, particularly on the defensive end. Maryland held the Illini to a .057 hitting percentage and also notched five blocks. Sam Csire had four kills in the set.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Crouse's Overtime Goal Powers No. 3 Terps To 1-0 Victory Over No. 8 Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- After a scoreless regulation, the Terps capitalized on a penalty corner as Leah Crouse scored the lone goal of the game to lift the No. 3 Terps to a thrilling 1-0 victory over No. 8 Michigan. She scored 3:39 into the extra session to move the Terps to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are now 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Fall To Illinois, 3-2

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps (2-2-5, 1-1-0) fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3-1, 1-1-0) in a well-attended home match against a tough Big Ten opponent. Maryland played a strong first half, scoring a commanding goal on the first possession of the game and outshooting the Illini 7-2. However, the Illini scored three second-half goals to come out on top, 3-2.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy