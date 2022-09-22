Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka` Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds.

A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link). The Celtics are reportedly holding internal discussions on how to handle the incident.

Udoka is coming off an NBA Finals appearance in his first season as a head coach. His team got off to a sluggish start, but improved significantly over the second half of the season and put together a memorable playoff run.

Before that, Udoka was among the league’s most respected assistant coaches during a decade with the Spurs, Sixers and Nets. He was also an accomplished player, spending time with five NBA teams over seven seasons.