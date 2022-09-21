ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

Related
CBS 58

Senate, Gubernatorial candidates all visit Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin today, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until election day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission warns of Congressional District 2 ballot error

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission informed local clerks on Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) received incorrect November General Election ballots. Under Wisconsin law, independent candidates can include a statement of principle along with their name on the ballot instead of the “independent” label. An...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shae Sortwell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mandela Barnes
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin

Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels: Woke Politics, Gender Ideology Frustrating Wisconsin Parents

Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrat#The Executive Mansion#The Executive Residence#State Street
WNCY

Gubernatorial Candidate Flip-Flop

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Poll: 68% of Americans feel less safe

MADISON — As Vice President Kamala Harris paid a political call on Milwaukee Thursday to address the Democratic Attorneys General Association, a new poll underscores the destructive impacts liberal criminal justice reforms are having around the country. The Convention of States Action poll finds more than two-thirds (68 percent)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wpr.org

Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy