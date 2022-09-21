Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Senate, Gubernatorial candidates all visit Southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin today, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until election day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
Ballot error misprints Wisconsin independent's information
The Wisconsin Election Commission notified clerks Friday that an independent candidate's identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission warns of Congressional District 2 ballot error
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission informed local clerks on Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) received incorrect November General Election ballots. Under Wisconsin law, independent candidates can include a statement of principle along with their name on the ballot instead of the “independent” label. An...
Daily Cardinal
Evers proposes state constitutional amendment to enable referendum on Wisconsin abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers announced his latest plan to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban Wednesday, calling the Legislature into a special session to vote on an amendment that would allow Wisconsinites to change state law through referendum. “The will of the people is the law of the land,” Evers told...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: One-third of Wisconsin voters see PFAS as serious issue
MARINETTE, Wis. — In an Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll, a third of likely Wisconsin voters polled say they consider PFAS to be either somewhat or very serious. Two-thirds say PFAS is not very serious, not at all serious, they didn’t know or they refused to answer. But...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements
"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
wortfm.org
Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin
Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels: Woke Politics, Gender Ideology Frustrating Wisconsin Parents
Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
nbc15.com
More than 28,000 of Wisconsin’s youngest children receive first COVID-19 shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 9% of children between six months and four years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the state Department of Health Services indicated. The health agency confirmed that it updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to add...
WNCY
Gubernatorial Candidate Flip-Flop
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
empowerwisconsin.org
Poll: 68% of Americans feel less safe
MADISON — As Vice President Kamala Harris paid a political call on Milwaukee Thursday to address the Democratic Attorneys General Association, a new poll underscores the destructive impacts liberal criminal justice reforms are having around the country. The Convention of States Action poll finds more than two-thirds (68 percent)...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: How confident do Wisconsin voters feel ahead of the November election?
MADISON, Wis. — Questions about election integrity seem to still be on the minds of some Wisconsin voters as November nears, despite no evidence of widespread fraud ever being found. When you ask election officials, whether at the local or state level, about the biggest challenges they face ahead...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Civic Media Acquires Green Bay/Appleton Pair; Launches Two More Liberal Talkers Across Wisconsin
Sage Weil and Mike Crute’s Civic Media continues its rapid expansion across Wisconsin with the purchase of Oldies 1590 WGBW Denmark/97.9 W250CV Green Bay and 1530 WLAK/93.9 W230DA New Holstein WI. Mark Heller’s MetroWest Communications will receive $937,000 for the pair. The deal continues Civic Media’s rapid expansion across...
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISN
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
