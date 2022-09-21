Read full article on original website
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Interest rate hike impacts Jacksonville homebuyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, boosting it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Action News Jax spoke with a lender. They say although this doesn’t directly impact mortgage rates, buyers could see rates go up in the future.
The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates
Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.
City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
Where southwest Florida's housing market stands following Fed interest rate hike
The housing market in southwest Florida is starting to cool off, depending on how you look at it. This comes as the Fed raised the interest rate again by 3/4 of a percent.
Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues renovating at $8.4 million
With the permit issued, Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues will renovate and expand its 10880 Philips Highway dealership near The Avenues mall. The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo to expand and renovate the dealership at a cost of almost $8.4 million. The permit...
Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson
For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
Cenntro's Jacksonville electric vehicle plant progressing slowly
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.’s progress in opening an electric vehicle plant in Jacksonville is going slower than it planned five months ago. The New Jersey-based company’s annual report in April said it expected to begin trial assembly operations at its Jacksonville facility by the end of the second quarter.
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
People returning from incarceration face a multitude of barriers. Employment, transportation, and housing are three of the greatest obstacles. Without adequate housing, transportation, and employment, people are less connected to their communities, and therefore far more likely to re-offend and return to incarceration. This cycle of incarceration creates communities that experience higher rates of crime, unemployment, and recidivism, which are all drains on the local tax base and overall economy.
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Southern Tide build-out is approved at St. Johns Town Center
The city approved a permit for Horizon Retail Construction to build-out 2,070 square feet of space for Southern Tide at 4742 River City Drive, No. 113, at a cost of $457,437. It is near the existing Southern Tide, which also is about 2,000 square feet. St. Johns Town Center landlord...
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel: Florida is the next California; see why
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Florida has become known as a cheaper alternative to pricey California, but a Silicon Valley billionaire warns that may not last. Peter Thiel -- co-founder...
Ron DeSantis-backed T.K. Waters stretches cash lead in Jacksonville Sheriff race
Familiar names boosted his political committee recently. Republican candidate T.K. Waters continues to add to his financial advantage ahead of the November Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Familiar establishment donors are key to his latest push. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, Waters’ political committee, A Safer Jacksonville for All,...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
DeSantis on sending 'the unwashed masses' to sanctuary cities: 'They don't want to pay'
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced Chinese communist influence in Florida during a Thursday afternoon news conference, and doubled-down on flying Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. "Why is that such a big deal, but it wasn’t a big deal when 50 migrants died in some...
DIA approves $36.9 million deal for American Lions' proposed 44-story tower
A $36.93 million incentives package for American Lions LLC’s proposed 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing is headed to City Council. The incentives are up $1.05 million from the package presented to the DIA board committee Sept 15. The Downtown Investment Authority voted 6-0 on Sept. 21...
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
