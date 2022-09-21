ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ethics committee gives Colorado judges green light to use LinkedIn

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQqnc_0i5JrHuo00
iStock image

State judges in Colorado may used LinkedIn and even have online connections with lawyers who might appear before them, an ethics panel has determined, albeit with significant caveats for judges who choose to do so.

The Colorado Supreme Court's Judicial Ethics Advisory Board noted that similar panels in other states have universally permitted judges to have profiles on the professional networking site LinkedIn. Although such an online presence implicates multiple rules of judicial conduct, including the duty to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, the advisory board believed LinkedIn profiles serve the same function as a judge introducing themselves in a professional setting or even listing their biographical information on a court website.

"Regardless of privacy settings, however, judges must understand that any comment or reaction made on LinkedIn will leave a footprint," the board's Sept. 19 opinion warned.

The blanket permission for judges to join LinkedIn came with several qualifications on a judge's activities once registered. For example, the ethics panel indicated judges may not post about, comment on or react to content that would violate their code of conduct. Such matters could include pending cases, political activity or even "off-color jokes."

"(F)or a judge, there is no such thing as an innocuous off-color joke," the opinion explained.

In contrast, judges can post or engage with content about the legal system or the law generally. They can even disseminate information about legal clinics, court rules or upcoming meetings.

Whatever a judge decides to post or comment upon, the ethics panel deemed judges responsible for monitoring reactions to the post, as commentary from other LinkedIn users could transform neutral content into something more incendiary. The opinion raised the hypothetical example of a judge posting news about the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated federal constitutional protection for abortions.

"LinkedIn allows connections to like, celebrate, support, or love a post. It also allows connections to be curious about posts," the opinion stated. "Some may wonder what the judge’s intention was when making such a post, and what first began as an innocuous post announcing a long-awaited U.S. Supreme Court decision may quickly evolve into a political or biased battleground of commentary and reactions made by others. Judges have been disciplined for not monitoring and removing the offensive posts others have made on their social media pages."

In a lengthy analysis about the propriety of judges making connections with lawyers on LinkedIn, the advisory board discovered some states prohibit such online "friendships" between judges and attorneys who may appear before them. Other states, however, have recognized social media connections do not necessarily carry the same weight as real-world friendships.

Colorado's ethics panel believed the latter approach was preferable, writing that "context matters." If a judge has fewer connections on a more personal page, connecting with an attorney might increase the perception that they are in a position to influence the judge, the board wrote. Meanwhile, a judge who has a multitude of connections on a less personal page would not suggest the same level of access.

It is also not practical, the panel added, for judges to scan their caseload and remove their online connections with any lawyers who will appear before them, as some states require. Instead, the panel directed judges, especially new ones with preexisting LinkedIn connections, to decide whether to sever their social media ties based on the broader circumstances.

No state ethics board has found judges need to recuse themselves solely because a lawyer with a social media connection to the judge ends up appearing before them. Under that scenario, Colorado's panel believed judges should decide whether to recuse based on guidance issued last year involving judge-attorney friendships generally. In that opinion, the advisory board concluded that if a friendship is "so close or unusual that it reasonably raises a question of impropriety, the judge should consider recusing."

Finally, the ethics advisory board warned judges against endorsing anyone's skills on LinkedIn because doing so would amount to using the judge's office to further the personal or economic interests of their connections. However, a judge may still use LinkedIn to provide a personal recommendation for former law clerks, the panel clarified.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Common Sense Institute names Kelly Caufield as its new Colorado leader

The Common Sense Institute tapped Kelly Caufield on Friday as executive director of the research organization’s Colorado branch. Denver-based Caufield will take the reins in Colorado as Kristin Strohm, the organization’s president and CEO, focuses on expanding the Common Sense Institute nationwide. Currently, the Common Sense Institute operates in Colorado and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states soon.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred

The embattled San Luis Valley District Attorney who stayed in office through several serious investigations into his ineffective treatment of crime victims has been disbarred and admonished by the branch of the Colorado Supreme Court which oversees disciplinary matters. Alonzo Payne, who resigned less than halfway through his term as...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant

The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Colorado receives $5.1 million federal investment to address wildfires

A federal department invested over $5.1 million in Colorado to help the state fight and prevent devastating wildfires. In Colorado, record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in recent years. At the end of December, Colorado suffered its most destructive wildfire in state history, when the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. Shortly before, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Broomfield high schooler wins Colorado’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

A Broomfield student won Colorado’s first high school contest to design the state’s digital “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming November election. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the winner of the contest is Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School. Matthew hopes to pursue graphic design in college after he graduates from high school next year.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Prop. 123 won’t fix what ails housing; vote NO

Affordable housing has been in short supply for a number of years along rapidly growing Colorado’s populous Front Range. That goes for the state’s resort towns in the mountains, too. The shortage stymies workers, students, young couples starting out on a new life together — you name it. What’s also in short supply are viable solutions for the affordable-housing crunch. Proposition 123 on this fall’s statewide ballot deserves some credit for at least taking up the issue with the best of intentions. Unfortunately, it’s not...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Ethics Committee#Colorado Supreme Court#Politics State#The Advisory Board
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on the mind, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Small Business Administration opens nomination period for awards

The Small Business Administration's Colorado district is accepting nominations for 2023 National and District Small Business Week awards. The agency will recognize a Small Business Person of the Year and a Small Business Exporter of the Year within the district. Winners will have the chance to move forward for regional and national recognition. A “Wall of Fame” awardee will also be recognized within the district.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: Stealing our wheels

When it comes to motor vehicle theft, Colorado ranks No. 1 in the nation. The really bad news, the numbers for 2022 have put us on pace to repeat the notorious title. This month, Common Sense Institute (CSI) released a new study detailing the latest statistics on motor vehicle theft in Colorado. The numbers are more than breathtaking. They are devastating to many Coloradans and should serve as a siren call to elected officials and voters alike.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for coffee lovers' nationwide

According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene. On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Biden vows US won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm. Speaking at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in New York, Biden said, “We’re all in this together.” Biden noted that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy