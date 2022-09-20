Kroger and Kohl’s announce major update for stores ahead of Thanksgiving – but major disruption may be on the way

KROGER and Kohl’s have announced the addition of thousands of new jobs to help the in-store shopping experience ahead of the holidays.

Many employers are forced to hire thousands of seasonal workers to operate through the busy hours.

Kohl’s workers will have access to flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and discounts up to 35%.

Kohl’s is currently hiring across their 1,100 stores, warehouses, and delivery departments as well.

It includes 4,000 seasonal workers across North Texas alone.

They are looking to fill 4,000 positions distributed amongst the company’s locations Dallas, Corsicana, and DeSoto.

Kroger is also planning to hire thousands more people for the holiday season.

The positions are between part and full-time and also offer associate discounts.

The new jobs come as Kroger in Columbus, Ohio and North Texas is in a tough battle with their workers, who say they are exhausted and overworked from handling customers during the Covid shutdown.

The grocery store union workers rejected their offer to increase their pay by $1.80 an hour over three years and upgrade their starting wage to $14.25.

The standard grocery store employer in Columbus starts at $11.39 per hour.

The United Food and Commercial Workers voted against the contract offer and sanctioned a strike.

Of an estimated 7,000 members who voted recently, 55 percent rejected the contract, and 81 percent authorized a strike, according to the Union.

Sixty-seven percent of the vote of the voting members is required for strike authorization.

As of now, employees were ordered to continue to work.

An anonymous employee told the Columbus Dispatch: “We were forced to work during the peak of the pandemic surrounded by angry, entitled, sometimes violent customers; customers who came in sick with COVID to get their at-home tests and cough drops.”

Hoping to keep their employees around for the busy season, Krogers and Kohl’s offered benefits some may not be able to refuse.

Kroger will provide discounts on groceries, streaming services, and travel in addition to health and benefits, next-day pay, and tuition reimbursement of up to $21,000.

“At Kroger, we want what is right for our associates, more money in their paychecks, continuing to provide industry-leading health-care benefits and balancing that investment with keeping groceries affordable,” Dana Zurcher, Kroger’s Columbus Division president, said in a statement.

Executive Director of Policy Matters Ohio and Columbus Think Tank Hannah Halbert said, “When workers have what they need to make the basics, to meet their basic needs, they are going to be more productive, there is going to be less turnover.”

Sam Silverstein who covers the grocery industry said, “Anything Kroger does people are going to notice.

“For grocery workers this has been a time to say ‘we run the stores that you shop in and make sure you are aware of our needs as well.'”