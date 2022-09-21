ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo105
4d ago

Is it a struggle to pay for tuition? Yes. So now the rest of us have to pay for someone else to go to college. Why not get to the "root causes" why college is so expensive. Try starting with teacher's salaries and benefits. A college 'professor' makes more money in a year then most of us make in five years. They work part time hours compared to the rest of us. They retire with extremely generous long term benefits and pensions.

Patriot 1st
4d ago

Murphy loves spending our tax dollars. With this guarantee of more money tuition will continue to skyrocket. He's just jockeying for higher office in 2024!

Randy
4d ago

Our tax dollars hard at work to buy votes I paid my tuition and worked full time. This is just the start to have colleges free with our money we are taxed enough and the Democrats waste so much time to say no more

