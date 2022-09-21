Read full article on original website
$4 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Winning sure is fun and while some Texas teams throughout college football saw wins over the weekend, none were as big as this non-football win in South Texas.
Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
laferianews.net
La Feria, the Town that Serves
Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed
In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
KRGV
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
"To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Alton (Alton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal accident was reported on Saturnay in Alton. The officials reported that one person died in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
riograndeguardian.com
Alvarez: RGV hospitals want nurses credentialed in Mexico to work for them; TWC can help
MCALLEN, Texas – Currently, there is a lot of red tape that makes it difficult for Rio Grande Valley hospitals to hire nurses that received their nursing credentials in Mexico. And the problem is compounded if the nurses are not fluent in English. Julian Alvarez, the commissioner for labor...
news4sanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
kgns.tv
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport
MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
tpr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
KRGV
Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico
McAllen police are searching for a stabbing suspect believed to have crossed into Mexico. An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Luis Montanez, 26, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in connection with a stabbing on Sunday. At about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1500...
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
inforney.com
Brownsville, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on […]
KRGV
New agreement providing school security enhancements at Harlingen CISD
A new agreement is putting more armed security on Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District campuses. Parent Mark Lopez says he feels comfortable dropping off his daughter at school. "They're pretty good at that school,” Lopez said. “It's always locked up and gated. They have cameras. You have to go through...
Some Texans Could Be Getting Checks In The Mail Soon
Residents with unclaimed money could be getting it without filing a claim.
