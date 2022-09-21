ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
laferianews.net

La Feria, the Town that Serves

Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
LA FERIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
La Feria, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
KIXS FM 108

First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed

In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#The Texas Lottery
news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport

MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico

McAllen police are searching for a stabbing suspect believed to have crossed into Mexico. An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Luis Montanez, 26, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in connection with a stabbing on Sunday. At about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1500...
MCALLEN, TX
inforney.com

Brownsville, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
ValleyCentral

PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

New agreement providing school security enhancements at Harlingen CISD

A new agreement is putting more armed security on Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District campuses. Parent Mark Lopez says he feels comfortable dropping off his daughter at school. "They're pretty good at that school,” Lopez said. “It's always locked up and gated. They have cameras. You have to go through...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy