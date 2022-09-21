ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

myozarksonline.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
LEBANON, MO
St. Joseph Post

KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - September 22, 2022

East Buchanan 3 Mid-Buchanan 2. Full coverage here. Mound City’s Keaton Zembles won the Duane Kimble Invitational at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Benton’s Elliott McCoy finished second, LeBlond’s Jonathan Eckstein was third and Benton’s Kruz Bigham was fourth. Central also had four boys’ runners in the top 10 (Gideon Montgomery 6th, Dainon Mauzey 7th, Wyatt Stagg 8th, Owen Case 10th).
HIGH SCHOOL
scoopswithdannymac.com

Friday Fast Break – HSSC – September 23, 2022

Week five of the high school football season has arrived with many rivalry games on the docket for the weekend while one of the top volleyball tournaments in the metro area crowns a champion Saturday. Plus, two rivals once again came together for an outstanding cause on the softball field this past Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Minnesota State
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/22

Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football.
SIKESTON, MO
Times Record News

No. 1 Stephenville overtakes Rider late in 43-42 win

STEPHENVILLE – It seems unlikely the state legislature will ever allow gambling on Texas high school football. If they did, it might be beneficial to place a lot of money on every Rider game being decided by seven points or less. The Raiders played their fourth consecutive contest decided by one score Friday at Memorial Stadium. And for the second straight week, Rider surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown that led to defeat.  ...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday preview 9/23

For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/21. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
SIKESTON, MO

