STEPHENVILLE – It seems unlikely the state legislature will ever allow gambling on Texas high school football. If they did, it might be beneficial to place a lot of money on every Rider game being decided by seven points or less. The Raiders played their fourth consecutive contest decided by one score Friday at Memorial Stadium. And for the second straight week, Rider surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown that led to defeat. ...

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO