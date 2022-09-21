Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
Rock Bridge earns immense CMAC win over Helias: Boone County Week 5 football roundup
There are eight Boone County high school football teams, and six of them won on Friday night. There was no bigger win than Rock Bridge, which claimed a key CMAC win over Helias. Hickman also got into the win column for the first time with a solid win over Smith-Cotton. ...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - September 22, 2022
East Buchanan 3 Mid-Buchanan 2. Full coverage here. Mound City’s Keaton Zembles won the Duane Kimble Invitational at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Benton’s Elliott McCoy finished second, LeBlond’s Jonathan Eckstein was third and Benton’s Kruz Bigham was fourth. Central also had four boys’ runners in the top 10 (Gideon Montgomery 6th, Dainon Mauzey 7th, Wyatt Stagg 8th, Owen Case 10th).
scoopswithdannymac.com
Friday Fast Break – HSSC – September 23, 2022
Week five of the high school football season has arrived with many rivalry games on the docket for the weekend while one of the top volleyball tournaments in the metro area crowns a champion Saturday. Plus, two rivals once again came together for an outstanding cause on the softball field this past Tuesday.
KFVS12
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/22
Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/22. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/22. Sikeston...
SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Scores from Week 5 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No. 1 Stephenville overtakes Rider late in 43-42 win
STEPHENVILLE – It seems unlikely the state legislature will ever allow gambling on Texas high school football. If they did, it might be beneficial to place a lot of money on every Rider game being decided by seven points or less. The Raiders played their fourth consecutive contest decided by one score Friday at Memorial Stadium. And for the second straight week, Rider surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown that led to defeat. ...
KFVS12
Heartland Football Friday preview 9/23
For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/21. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
