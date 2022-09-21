Read full article on original website
9/26: CBS News Mornings
At least 13 are dead in a school shooting in Central Russia; Interest rate hikes are being used to combat inflation.
Tesla lawyers to question Elon Musk ahead of trial: CBS News Flash Sept. 26, 2022
Elon Musk will answer questions from Tesla lawyers this week ahead of a trial that could determine whether the Tesla CEO has to go ahead with his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Tokyo to attend a memorial service for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and superstar Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
