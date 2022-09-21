Ali Gaye has been a star ever since he stepped on the field at LSU. He was born in The Gambia, a small country located in West Africa. Growing up in The Gambia, he played soccer and attended school until his father, Omar, and his mother, Afsatou, moved their family to the Seattle area when Ali was 12 years old.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO