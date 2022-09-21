ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
milfordmirror.com

5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Oxygen

Sandy Hook Family Lawyers Question In Court Whether Alex Jones Is Taking Trial Seriously

Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones in Connecticut asked the conspiracy theorist's lawyer how seriously the company was taking the trial. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mr Jones#Gun Control#Free Speech Systems
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: On Banned Books Week, a CT library director says 'we received numerous ugly complaints'

The rising number of challenges to books at public libraries across the country is gravely troubling. Libraries play a crucial role in our democracy. Our job is to collect material and provide programming that reflects our communities but also represents diverse viewpoints. Intellectual freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and it is essential that multiple views be represented.
STAMFORD, CT
artvoice.com

A Primer on Corrupt and Loathsome CT Family Court

If there was truth in advertising required of the judiciary in Connecticut, notice would be required to be displayed prominently, like it was said Dante displayed at the gates of Hell: Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch’intrate Tribunale di famiglia di Connecticut. [Abandon all hope ye who enter CT Family Court.]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut Attorney Named ABA Law Section Chair

A Connecticut attorney is leading the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section. Jim Schulwolf was named chair of the ABA Business Law Section during its annual meeting earlier this month. Schulwolf is a partner in Shipman & Goodwin LLP Business and Corporate Practice Group. “With his election, the ABA...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kiiky.com

Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?

Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis retailers selected in lottery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
NewsTimes

Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy