Heated exchange erupts between Alex Jones and lead attorney in Sandy Hook 'hoax' trial: 'Why don't you show a little respect?'
The lead plaintiff's attorney Chris Mattei told Alex Jones to "show a little respect in this courtroom" when Jones began to rant about liberals.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
Register Citizen
$80K for Alex Jones CT trip? Sandy Hook families want to stop 'siphoning' of Infowars money
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sandy Hook families have asked a Texas bankruptcy court to appoint a trustee to take over daily operation and oversight of Alex Jones’ company Free Speech Systems. Free Speech Systems, the parent company for Jones' Infowars, filed for...
Gut-Wrenching Video Shows State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
fox61.com
Judge snaps at Alex Jones' attorney during side bar of Connecticut defamation trial
Atty. Norm Pattis is representing Alex Jones in a defamation trial over his claims that Sandy Hook was a hoax. Council went in circles about what Jones can be asked.
milfordmirror.com
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter
On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
AG Hopeful: State Shouldn’t Fight Its Victims
Ken Krayeske is asking voters to elect him the next state attorney general so he can settle cases with civil-rights attorneys like himself who file lawsuits on behalf of brutalized prisoners. Krayeske, who is 50 and lives in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood, is the Green Party candidate for the...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Sandy Hook Family Lawyers Question In Court Whether Alex Jones Is Taking Trial Seriously
Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones in Connecticut asked the conspiracy theorist's lawyer how seriously the company was taking the trial. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
NBC New York
Wayward Seal ‘Shoebert' Transported to Conn. Aquarium After Escape From Massachusetts Pond
Shoebert, a grey seal that recently captured the hearts of residents of a Massachusetts town, escaped from the pond in which they had been swimming for the past week early Friday morning. The seal first appeared earlier this month in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly, northeast of Boston....
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: On Banned Books Week, a CT library director says 'we received numerous ugly complaints'
The rising number of challenges to books at public libraries across the country is gravely troubling. Libraries play a crucial role in our democracy. Our job is to collect material and provide programming that reflects our communities but also represents diverse viewpoints. Intellectual freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and it is essential that multiple views be represented.
artvoice.com
A Primer on Corrupt and Loathsome CT Family Court
If there was truth in advertising required of the judiciary in Connecticut, notice would be required to be displayed prominently, like it was said Dante displayed at the gates of Hell: Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch’intrate Tribunale di famiglia di Connecticut. [Abandon all hope ye who enter CT Family Court.]
cbia.com
Connecticut Attorney Named ABA Law Section Chair
A Connecticut attorney is leading the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section. Jim Schulwolf was named chair of the ABA Business Law Section during its annual meeting earlier this month. Schulwolf is a partner in Shipman & Goodwin LLP Business and Corporate Practice Group. “With his election, the ABA...
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
kiiky.com
Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?
Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis retailers selected in lottery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
South Carolina Man Reported Missing Arrested In Colorado For Girlfriend's Murder
William Cagle, who was reported missing with his girlfriend, Terry Chermak, a week ago has been arrested in Colorado after Chermak's body was discovered in her home. The male half of a South Carolina couple reported missing on Saturday has been found... and arrested for his girlfriend's murder. William "Todd"...
Oxygen
