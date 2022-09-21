Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usfdons.com
USF Heads East To Co-Host Tournament With Howard
POTOMAC, MD – Following their tournament in New Mexico, the University of San Francisco men's golf team will head east to the Washington D.C. area as the Dons will co-host the Howard/USF Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm on Monday and Tuesday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Monday, Sept. 26...
usfdons.com
Men's Golf Completes Rounds at William H. Tucker Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hitting the road for the first time this year, the University of San Francisco men's golf team finished eleventh overall as a team at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at The Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque this weekend. TOURNAMENT RESULTS:. Beginning play with a strong...
usfdons.com
Dons Compete at Battle in the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to the courts for the first time during the 2022-23 season, the USF Dons men's and women's tennis teams kicked off their season over the weekend at the 13th annual Battle in the Bay Classic at the California Tennis Club in the City. The event...
usfdons.com
Dons Fall to Santa Clara in WCC Opener
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Back home to begin West Coast Conference play, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (7-5, 0-1 WCC) dropped their Friday night match to Santa Clara (5-8, 1-0 WCC) as the Broncos defeated the Dons, 3-0, in straight sets at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usfdons.com
Dons Ready to Begin New Year in Colorado
DENVER, Colo. – The University of San Francisco triathlon team is ready for their first event of the new year as the Dons will begin their schedule with a weekend of competition in the state of Colorado. USF will first compete at the Oktoberfest Sprint on Saturday, Sept. 24...
Comments / 0