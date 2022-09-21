ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

usfdons.com

USF Heads East To Co-Host Tournament With Howard

POTOMAC, MD – Following their tournament in New Mexico, the University of San Francisco men's golf team will head east to the Washington D.C. area as the Dons will co-host the Howard/USF Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm on Monday and Tuesday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Monday, Sept. 26...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Men's Golf Completes Rounds at William H. Tucker Intercollegiate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hitting the road for the first time this year, the University of San Francisco men's golf team finished eleventh overall as a team at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at The Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque this weekend. TOURNAMENT RESULTS:. Beginning play with a strong...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Compete at Battle in the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to the courts for the first time during the 2022-23 season, the USF Dons men's and women's tennis teams kicked off their season over the weekend at the 13th annual Battle in the Bay Classic at the California Tennis Club in the City. The event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Fall to Santa Clara in WCC Opener

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Back home to begin West Coast Conference play, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (7-5, 0-1 WCC) dropped their Friday night match to Santa Clara (5-8, 1-0 WCC) as the Broncos defeated the Dons, 3-0, in straight sets at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
SANTA CLARA, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Ready to Begin New Year in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. – The University of San Francisco triathlon team is ready for their first event of the new year as the Dons will begin their schedule with a weekend of competition in the state of Colorado. USF will first compete at the Oktoberfest Sprint on Saturday, Sept. 24...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

