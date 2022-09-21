Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex Rosado
Related
pureoldies1055.com
Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
pureoldies1055.com
Game warden K9 helps find missing New Hampshire woman in South Berwick
A Maine game warden and K9 located a missing New Hampshire woman in a Maine state park. The Maine Warden Service says K9 Luna and Game Warden Michael Latti found the woman in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick. After an unattended vehicle was spotted in the park Wednesday...
pureoldies1055.com
Investigation finds non-fatal police shooting in Portland was justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office has concluded that a police shooting in Portland last year was justified. The shooting in October of 2021 left 42-year-old Edward Hyman with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were responding to a reported burglary near the Preble Street Soup Kitchen on Oxford Street. Police said...
pureoldies1055.com
Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Freeport teen
Freeport police are looking for a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to CBS 13, police say Theo does not have a history of running away. He is 5-7, about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pureoldies1055.com
1 dead and multiple injured after a series of Turnpike crashes
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
Comments / 0