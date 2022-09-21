I thought I’d built my last cabinet/bookshelf/workbench until this weekend when I realized I needed yet another. There’s hardly any room left in this old house, not even a nook or corner where I haven’t fit in some urgently needed item of furniture. Several hold books, a window seat has my winter/summer clothes, the fish tank sits atop another, the sewing machine (one of them) on a table, the other in the shop on the counter with a wonky drawer. I’ve never done well with drawers.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO