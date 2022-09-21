Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority
On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
penbaypilot.com
John W. Marr, Sr., obituary
ROCKLAND — John W. Marr, Sr. died after a series of complicated medical conditions and procedures, comfortably in his home on September 12, 2022. Born on January 8, 1951, to Harold Sr. and Thelma (Nelson) Marr, now deceased, of Thomaston, Maine. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving a tour in Vietnam (1968-1969) and was honorably discharged in 1970.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
I Have a Thing for Rockport
We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
penbaypilot.com
Andrew W. Jones, II, obituary
HOPE — Andrew W. Jones II, 65, husband of Kathi (Stein) Jones passed away from Glioblastoma at his home on Sept 18, 2022. Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, he was the son of Leon Jones Sr and Edith Jones, and attended school in Westborough before moving to Camden with his family. He attended Camden High School and graduated from Westborough High School. Andrew also studied art for a few semesters at the University of Maine in Augusta.
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Just Can’t Stop
I thought I’d built my last cabinet/bookshelf/workbench until this weekend when I realized I needed yet another. There’s hardly any room left in this old house, not even a nook or corner where I haven’t fit in some urgently needed item of furniture. Several hold books, a window seat has my winter/summer clothes, the fish tank sits atop another, the sewing machine (one of them) on a table, the other in the shop on the counter with a wonky drawer. I’ve never done well with drawers.
RELATED PEOPLE
penbaypilot.com
Fun Evening with Don Campbell at Lincoln Home
Don Campbell, and his band, performed an amazing concert on a cool fall evening last Friday with the beautiful Damariscotta River in the background. Community members, residents and staff bundled up and danced to a large repertoire of great music. Lots of wonderful food on hand, including hot chili, chicken...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
penbaypilot.com
Don Carrigan moderates LCTV candidates forum Oct. 18 at Waldo Theatre
Lincoln County Television invites the public to The Waldo Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. for a non-partisan, informational Candidates Forum. This one-hour forum will give citizens the opportunity to hear directly from local candidates for the Nov. 8 election. Don Carrigan, reporter for News Center Maine, will...
penbaypilot.com
Proposal fails to preserve Montgomery Dam
We appreciate that Tony Grassi has made a personal investment in having sketches drawn up by a landscape professional. While we applaud his respect for the integrity of the Olmsted design of Harbor Park, we would like to point out several shortcomings in the Grassi-Mohr plan. First of all, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman for City Council, Rockland
Adam Lachman brings broad understanding of how governments and businesses get things done. He knows what to do to when he sees opportunities for economic and quality of life improvements. His experience in state and federal public service are balanced with his experience as a business owner. These diverse points...
penbaypilot.com
Jeanna L. Bonin, obituary
SWANVILLE — Jeanna L. Bonin, 60 years, of Swanville, Maine, passed away September 24, 2022, at her home. She was born August 1, 1962 in Belfast, Maine, the daughter of Raymond and Beulah (Wadsworth) Gray. She attended school at Belfast Area High School graduating class of 1980. Jeanna was...
penbaypilot.com
B.C.O.P.E. hosts anniversary bash to celebrate their building
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (B.C.O.P.E.) will be hosting a bash to celebrate the anniversary of procuring its building and granting students a sanctuary. B.C.O.P.E. has been supporting alternative learners for 32 years. The program began in September 1990 for a small group of...
penbaypilot.com
Linda Jean ‘Gilmore’ Harvey,obituary
Linda Jean “Gilmore” Harvey passed away on September 23, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockland, Maine, at 5:28 p.m., surrounded by family and friends. Linda Jean Gilmore-Harvey was born on April 24, 1949, to her parents, Alton Gilmore Sr and Gladys Dunbar-Gilmore. Linda was married to her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
We Need Pinny Beebe-Center in Augusta
In this unstable and challenging time, I want to be represented by someone in Augusta who has integrity, compassion, knows the issues important to people in District 12, listens to opinions other than her own and has successfully developed policies and passed laws that benefit Maine citizens. Pinny’s priorities are...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 12-16. Andrews Island. Donald C. Harvey and Donald C. Harvey Living Trust to Donald C. Harvey. Donald C. Harvey to Tiffany J. Curtis and Andrew R. Curtis. Appleton. Suzanne M. Brown to Winston...
penbaypilot.com
Bus Driver Openings
Camden Rockport Schools is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our simple, but powerful mission drives our work – Be Kind. Work Hard. Keep Learning. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
Comments / 0